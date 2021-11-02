Sorry, Outer Banks fans. It looks like this time, all the rumors are true. According to reports from People and E!, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline broke up a couple of months ago after over a year of dating (they celebrated their first anniversary in April 2021). And although speculation around the reported breakup has been following Stokes and Cline for over a month now, sources only confirmed the split on Nov. 1. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Stokes and Cline for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

“Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told People. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.” Another insider added, “They are definitely broken up.” An E! source also confirmed the split.

A moment of silence, please, for all the Sarah Cameron and John B stans. Although this reported breakup is hard to see, it isn’t a total surprise. On Sept. 30, a video of Cline dancing with Ross Butler from 13 Reasons Why sparked some serious speculation about her relationship status. And that wasn’t the only time the duo was spotted together. Throughout Milan Fashion Week, Cline and Butler spent a lot of time together, and considering Stokes was absent from the festivities (he posted from his hotel room in Miami that same week), some began to wonder if Cline and Butler’s connection was purely platonic.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite the rumors, fans were holding out hope that Stokes and Cline were still together, and they turned to Stokes’ birthday Instagrams earlier that month as evidence. On Sept. 16, Stokes turned 29, and Cline wished him a happy birthday on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to you, nerd.” (Not exactly the most romantic declaration, but I digress.)

On that same day, Stokes also included Cline (and their dog!) in some photos for his own birthday Instagram — though, again, it wasn’t exactly the most swoon-worthy post. He wrote, “Another trip around the sun. Very thankful for everybody who has sent me messages, tagged me in things, and showed so much love. Thank you. yes, I know. I’m old. Get over it. ❤️.”

And although fans were clinging to Stokes’ birthday as proof the couple was still together, in hindsight, it seems like this “evidence” is mostly a sign of an amicable breakup between two people who started off as co-workers and friends.

In July 2020, Stokes explained to Us Weekly, “The cool part is we’ve started a friendship first, which is awesome to be friends before you dive into a relationship.”

Here’s hoping that friendship continues to ground these two as they navigate this reported breakup and OBX Season 3.