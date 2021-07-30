Here's Everything We Know About A Potential Outer Banks Season 3

Outer Banks Season 2 is finally here, and it’s worth the wait. The Netflix teen drama doubles down on all the action, mystery, and romance that made it such a big hit in Season 1, and ends a killer cliffhanger that will leave you hungry for more. Although a third installment hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix, it seems super likely given the show’s popularity and passionate fanbase. So, let’s break down everything there is to know about a potential Outer Banks Season 3, from speculation on its release date to its cast.

Warning: Major spoilers for Outer Banks Season 2 follow. (Seriously, don’t read on if you haven’t finished Season 2 yet.) Once again, Outer Banks left the Pogues in a dire situation and ended on a game-changing reveal. During the finale, Sarah’s villainous Kook family stole the precious Cross of Santo Domingo from the Pogues and boarded a ship headed to an island near Guadeloupe. Although they drugged Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and took her with them, Ward (Charles Esten) ultimately decided his daughter would never be one of them and seemingly attempted to kill her.

Luckily, John B., (Chase Stokes) and his friends managed to rescue Sarah. Pope (Jonathan Daviss) decided no one should have the cross and dropped it in the ocean, but Sarah’s brother, Rafe (Drew Starkey), managed to fish it out of the water. That meant that as the Pogues headed back to land, the Camerons were pursuing them with the Royal Merchant gold from Season 1 and the cross from Season 2 in their possession.

But that’s not all! You know how the death of John B.’s father, Big John Rutledge (Charles Halford), has had a huge impact on John B.’s actions for the past two seasons? Welp, fans found out Big John was actually alive and living in Barbados. He told Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell) that he’d give her the location of the mythical Garment of the Savior in exchange for Limbrey helping to protect his son. Basically, the show is all but promising fans a dramatic father/son reunion in a future season.

I know those cliffhangers left me in the mood to watch Outer Banks Season 3 ASAP. Here’s everything we know about the potential season so far:

Outer Banks Season 3 Plot

Netflix

Expect a potential Season 3 to deal with the fallout of the Pogues escaping Ward’s grip once again. He may have the cross and the gold, but now that Sarah has gone full Pogue, her dad is more determined than ever to take these kids down. Plus, now that fans know Big John is alive, his journey toward reuniting with his son and helping Limbrey find the Garment of the Savior will play a huge role in the show’s future.

Outer Banks Season 3 Cast

Unless anything huge changes, all the characters who were alive at the end of Season 2 would be expected to come back for the third season. That includes Stokes as John B., Cline as Sarah Cameron, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Daviss as Pope, Bailey as Kiara, and Carlacia Grant as Cleo. Also potentially returning are the villainous Kooks: Esten as Ward, Starkey as Rafe, Caroline Arapoglou as Sarah’s step-mom Rose, and Austin North as Sarah’s ex-BF, Topper. And of course, now that viewers know Big John is alive, Halford and Mitchell’s Limbrey should return as well.

Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date

Netflix

Outer Banks Season 2 filmed from August 2020 until April 2021 before ultimately debuting at the end of July 2021. If the show follows that schedule, expect Season 3 to arrive sometime in late spring or summer 2022.

Outer Banks Season 3 Trailer

Since Outer Banks Season 3 hasn’t even been officially announced, no trailer exists just yet. Watch this space for more updates as they come!