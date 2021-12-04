Outer Banks fans might have a lot to celebrate! Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline may be back together after their recent split. The exes are still really close friends, and some fans think recent comments suggest that they’ve reignited their romance.

Cline and Stokes split sometime around September 2021, but the breakup rumors weren’t confirmed until Nov. 1. Although the pair split up, Stokes recently said something that seems to point to a rekindling. The actor spoke exclusively about their relationship status to Us Weekly on Dec. 2, during a gala advocating for teen mental health awareness. “She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” Stokes said. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

The publication asked for him to elaborate on his relationship status, but he coyly replied, “No comment.”

The pair first met in May 2019, shortly before filming for Outer Banks began. Then, in April 2020, speculation that Stokes and Cline were dating began, and fans found out that they were quarantining with other castmates during lockdown. At the time, Cline told Elle Canada that it was “just a quarantine thing.” They finally went Instagram official in June 2020, when Stokes wrote, “Cats outta the bag.”

However, although things looked pretty rosy, the relationship started to go downhill after their one-year anniversary. In April, they celebrated one year together with cute IG posts and even won the Best Kiss award at MTV’s Movie & TV Awards in May.

Rumors of their breakup began in late September 2021, and reached a fever pitch when Cline was spotted hanging out with 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler during Italy’s Fashion Week.

Stokes also talked about his bonds with the rest of his Outer Banks co-stars, calling Madison Bailey “like a sister” and the show a “dream situation.”

“We still talk every single day, collectively, as a group, and, you know, you just kind of dream for opportunities like that,” he said about the cast. “I mean, Outer Banks is a dream situation, and to continue to tell this story as we have been has been … the biggest blessing in disguise I could have ever asked for,” he concluded.

Although there’s no hard evidence that the pair have gotten back together, you’ll just have to wait and see if Stoke and Cline end up confirming that they’ve rekindled their romance.