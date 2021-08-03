At long last, Season 2 of Outer Banks is here, giving fans even more reasons to want to move to OBX, as well as to ship star-crossed lovers John B. and Sarah Cameron. And while their Pogue-Kook romance is filled with drama, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s relationship timeline IRL is anything but dramatic. The Outer Banks co-stars have been dating since April 2020, and as Stokes explained during a July 2021 interview with V Man, they work so well as a couple because they were friends first before things turned romantic.

“We have a very healthy relationship because it started with the work first,” Stokes said. “We didn’t really have time to even comprehend the question: ‘Is there something here?’ That was all after the fact.” And even though they kicked off filming for the second season as a couple, it seems like working together only made their bond stronger. “For Season 2, as soon as we get to work, we’ll support each other,” Stokes explained, adding, “I’m very thankful for her and the journey we’re on. It’s been awesome.”

You love to see it! From co-workers to roommates to partners, here’s how Stokes and Cline’s love story unfolded from the very beginning.

They Met In April 2019 Though some fans thought Stokes and Cline first met on the set of Stranger Things (as they both playing minor roles on the series), the two never actually crossed paths until April 2019. “We actually never met [on that set]. She did Season 2 — I did Season 1, and I was there for, you know, a millisecond. So if you blink, you’ll miss me,” Stokes joked to Life & Style in July 2020. According to Chase, they actually met just “a week and a half or two weeks” before filming for Outer Banks began, which was in May 2019.

They Sparked Dating Rumors In April 2020 Not long after Season 1 of Outer Banks debuted in April 2020, fans began to wonder whether Stokes and Cline were more than friends... especially when it was revealed the two were quarantining together with a few of their other cast mates amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During an interview with Elle Canada, Cline insisted it was “just a quarantine thing,” adding, “At the very beginning, when stay-at-home orders were first issued, we all decided, ‘Why not just quarantine together?’” However, Stokes kept the rumor mill turning when he left a flirty comment on a glamour shot of Cline for 1883 Magazine, which she shared to IG. “Heart rate... decreasing...help🆘,” Stokes commented. When fans freaked upon seeing his comment, Stokes jokingly added, “Man, I really stirred the pot here didn’t I?”

They Became Instagram Official In June 2020 After a few months of dating rumors, Stokes finally confirmed they were dating with a cute IG post, showing himself and Cline having a picnic on the beach. “Cats outta the bag ❤️,” he captioned the pic, while Cline commented, “I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up.”

Stokes Opened Up About Quarantining With Cline In July 2020 Not long after going public with Cline, Stokes got real about how his new relationship was tested during quarantine. As he told Us Weekly during a July 2020 interview, “It was like an immediate test. It’s like, ‘Hey, you’re dating. Guess what? Figure it out. You’re stuck.’” However, he was also sure to add, “We’ve got really great communication, and the cool part is we’ve started a friendship first, which is awesome to be friends before you dive into a relationship.”

They Starred In A Music Video In September 2020 Just a few days after Cline celebrated Stokes’ birthday on IG with a carousel of cute pics, Kygo dropped the music video for his remix of Donna Summer’s 1979 hit “Hot Stuff,” which is full of steamy scenes featuring Stokes and Cline. “Maddie and I are doing a music video to one of his new singles coming out later this year," Stokes had said of Kygo during a July 2020 interview with POPSUGAR. "So that will be... a little teaser for fans to stay excited for hopefully whenever Season 2 comes around. We'll have something to keep them entertained.”

Cline Talked About Loving Stokes In November 2020 By November 2020, it was pretty clear Cline and Stokes were the real deal, especially after Cline dropped the L-word while chatting with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s really cool. Love is tight,” she gushed when asked about the relationship. “It’s cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person … I feel very happy.” Not long after, Stokes wished Cline a happy birthday with a sweet message. “It’s quite rare to meet somebody and feel everything change,” he captioned a series of pics. “Thank you for making the coldest days warm, for your infectious love, and being the best dog mom to Lil mi. Happy birthday sweet thang you make my heart warm and fuzzy.”

Stokes Revealed How His Relationship With Cline Began In February 2021 In a February 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Stokes talked about how his romance with Cline first blossomed. According to him, they were too stressed about the show’s potential success to really see each other as more than friends until after they finished filming Season 1 of Outer Banks. “It wasn’t until after that until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?’ That’s sort of where it bloomed from there,” he explained.

They Celebrated 1 Year Together In April 2021 Just about two years after they first met, Stokes and Cline celebrated one year together on April 4. “365 w/ u ❤️," Stokes captioned a photo of Cline on Instagram, while Cline posted her own pic of Stokes with the caption, “Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u.”

They Won Best Kiss In May 2021 Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2021, Stokes and Cline attended MTV’s Movie & TV Awards with their Outer Banks cast mates ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere. There, the couple received an award for their Best Kiss nomination, and during their acceptance speech, Cline and Stokes shared a passionate kiss on stage. Now that’s how you accept an award!

If that kiss is any indication, these lovebirds have a long future ahead of them. Keep being cute, you two!