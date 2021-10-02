Break out the tissues, Outer Banks stans, because it looks like your dreams for John and Sarah to stay together IRL might be gone for good. In a video caught posted by TMZ on Sept. 30, it looks like Madelyn Cline is getting cozy with 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler, and her boo Chase Stokes was nowhere to be found. Now, rumors are swirling that Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes broke up, and here’s what to know about the latest romantic developments.

During Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Cline and Butler were caught on camera dancing together at the restaurant Cera, and fans are starting to question if the more frequent hangouts between the two Netflix stars are just platonic. Meanwhile, it appears her Outer Banks co-star Stokes was hanging out in Miami on Sept. 28 because he posted a snapshot of himself goofing off in a hotel room on Instagram.

While Stokes has been living it up in Miami, Cline and Butler have been spotted together on multiple occasions during Fashion Week. On Sept. 25, photographers got pictures of them together at the Salvatore Ferragamo show. Plus, Cline has been pretty active on her Instagram, sharing videos of her and Butler hanging out together, and some fans have also caught the pair on camera.

Cline and Stokes confirmed their relationship in June 2020, and they most recently celebrated Stokes’ birthday together on Sept. 16. On her Instagram Stories, Cline wrote, “Happiest birthday to you, nerd.” Stokes also posted a thread of photos on his Instagram for his 29th birthday, which showed his girlfriend snuggling with a dog and a group photo of the Outer Banks cast.

Neither Cline nor Stokes has spoken out about the breakup rumors, but it seems a bit suspect. On Friday, Oct. 1, Butler also shared a snapshot of him and Cline posing for a photo with two others in Paris, France, where Fashion Week began on Sept. 28. However, Butler’s older post from Sept. 26 appears to be friendly, rather than admitting he and Cline are coupled up.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Although these are only rumors, fans are already mourning the loss on Twitter:

Only time will tell if the breakup rumors are true and Cline and Stokes are no longer an item. Meanwhile, here’s to hoping everyone involved in the rumored love triangle is doing well.