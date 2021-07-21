The Outer Banks Cast Teases "Chaotic" Season 2 Details

The Pogues are back, y’all! When Outer Banks Season 1 debuted on April 15, 2020 — a month into the coronavirus pandemic that had most of the country stuck indoors and glued to their TVs — it became a smash hit. (Remember when everyone started wearing bandanas around their necks to channel their inner John B.?) Now, with its release date just around the corner (July 30), the Outer Banks Season 2 cast is just as anxious for its release as the show’s vast fanbase.

The first season ended with a ton of questions: Will John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) make it to the Bahamas? Will Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) become a real couple, or will she make all the intense shippers happy by ending up with JJ (Rudy Pankow)? Will Ward (Charles Esten) get away with stealing the Royal Merchant gold... and, you know, murder?

Luckily, all — or at least most — will be answered in Season 2. But until then, Stokes, Cline, Bailey, and Pankow (don’t worry, Daviss is still in the show; he just wasn’t available for this interview) are spilling some juicy details about what fans can expect in the upcoming season. Because Pogues don’t lie to Pogues — and in the OBX fanbase, everyone’s a Pogue, baby.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Elite Daily: With Season 2 almost out in the world, how are you feeling?

Chase Stokes: Oh man, a little bit nervous. I think anytime that you have a platform that has been created and then you're doing it again, there's a little bit of nerves and anticipation for it to come out. Shooting during COVID was quite the task, but we did a pretty good job of keeping everybody safe. I think the season is sort of like the big brother version of Season 2; there are a lot of differences, but in a good way. If you liked the end of Season 1, Season 2 sort of picks up in that same chaotic energy.

Rudy Pankow: It's going to blow your minds because it's bigger and it's badder and it's more stunts, more craziness, more like, "holy sh*t.” Halfway through Season 1, you're kind of like, "Oh, they find the gold." And then halfway through this season, something gets even more twisted.

Madelyn Cline: I am very nervous and very excited in anticipation for everyone to watch the season. Like Rudy said, this show, they always give what you think would happen in the last episode, mid-season. They're always keeping us on our toes. As we were getting scripts, we were like, "Wait, what?" It's never expected. I can't wait to see people's reactions and to see what they have to say about it.

Madison Bailey: I am ready for it to be out. The way it ends — no spoilers — I have no idea what Season 3 is going to look like. I'm ready to talk about it with the fans and read all of their theories, because they did pretty good with their theories for Season 2.

ED: Season 1 ends with John B. and Sarah on their way to the Bahamas. How will their Season 2 adventures test their relationship?

CS: To the fullest, I think. It starts out in a circumstance to where they've sort of jumped into this crazy, super-fast relationship. So now that this has happened, and then John B. is wanted for murder, and then Sarah and him confess their love and go into the storm, and now pronounced dead. How does that change things? John B.'s kind of put Sarah in a circumstance where she's left everything behind, out of being young and in love. And is that good? Is that bad? Tune in July 30 to find out. That's when your questions will be answered.

MC: It is a big adventure that they're on, and they've only really known each other for a few weeks. They don't really know each other a whole lot. They learn things, points are made. But it's also a very fun adventure that they're on.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

ED: One of the biggest divides in the fandom is over who Kiara should be with: Pope or JJ. After their kiss in the Season 1 finale, are Kiara and Pope going to be a couple now? And where does that leave JJ?

RP: If you're going to talk the shipping kind of storylines, then your answers come through in Season 2, and they will be answered.

MB: I think all of the fans are going to be happy, no matter what. We do leave off Season 1 with a Pope and Kiara kiss, and so we definitely will be figuring out what that meant in Season 2.

ED: What’s one word you would use to describe Season 2?

RP: Unexpected.

MB: Dangerous.

MC: Anxiety.

CS: Chaotic.

Outer Banks Season 2 hits Netflix on July 30.