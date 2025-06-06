Some pretty ridiculous stuff goes down on Ginny & Georgia — that’s what makes the soapy drama so much fun. But through it all, the show always tries to find some explanation for the over-the-top twists and turns. There was no way to explain away one very obvious plot hole in Season 3, though. When the series returned from its two-year break in 2025, it picked up right where Season 2 left off. Except... the time lapse was impossible to ignore thanks to Ginny’s little brother Austin.

In the show, Austin is meant to be nine years old during Season 2 and Season 3, and while actor Diesel La Torraca could still believably portray a third grader when he was 12 filming Season 2, that changed a lot after two years passed. La Torraca was 14 when he filmed Season 3, even though the new string of episodes is set directly after the events of Season 2.

“Yeah, he's supposed to be nine,” La Torraca confirmed when Teen Vogue asked for confirmation of Austin’s age in Season 3. “Honestly, we kind of ignore it a little bit! It's kind of just like… there's a 14-year-old sitting at the table with Harry Potter glasses on that's supposed to be nine. And that's okay! In some shots I did have to bend my knees a little bit to look a little shorter than [Antonia Gentry], or they got her an apple box a few times, but for the most part we've kind of just kept the show running.”

“I have to heighten my voice register, slouch a little bit [to] feel like I'm actually a shy, insecure nine-year-old,” La Torraca added.

But no amount of slouching or voice work could trick viewers into seeing the noticeably older actor as the same prepubescent character that he had played years prior.

The social media clowning became so big upon Season 3’s release, even Netflix got in on it.

Ginny & Georgia has already been renewed for a fourth season... and as Austin’s growth spurt becomes more obvious, it may be time to employ a time jump.