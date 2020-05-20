While beach trips and vacations for summer 2020 might still be a little uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic, once society does open back up, one thing is for sure: Everyone will be dressing like Netflix's Outer Banks crew. Whether you're a Pogue or a Kook, the Outer Banks TikTok challenge shows just how into bandanas and breezy button-downs fans have become.

Luckily, there's no tricky dances involved in their particular challenge. Instead, it's all about the beachy fashion seen on Outer Banks. The teens in the show live in "paradise on Earth," as the leader of the Pogues, John B. (Chase Stokes), mentioned in the show's first episode, and their looks definitely reflect that vibe. Now, it seems everyone is leaning into the show's easy, outdoor-friendly fashion.

It's not just John B. fans are dressing like, however. JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) are also getting a lot of TikTok love, and both leading ladies, Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and Kiara (Madison Bailey), are being frequently portrayed on TikTok, complete with cutoff denim shorts, '90s inspired hair beading, tank tops, and two-piece swimsuits. Even the infamous Kook and Sarah's ex, Topper (Austin North), has been getting shout-outs for his preppy style. So, no matter who your fave character is, your heat-approved summertime look is officially set.

It's easy enough to pull off John B.'s look — grab a shirt you'd wear to a Jimmy Buffet concert, throw on a baseball cap (worn backwards, of course), tie a bandana around your neck, and you're set. If you want to channel one of the other Pogue gents, fans have you covered there as well.

For JJ you just need to trade your Hawaiian button-down for a plain white T-shirt. For Pope, keep that open shirt on, add a pair of slacks, remove the bandana, and turn your baseball cap around to face the front.

Sarah and Kiara's looks, however, prove to be a little more complex. First, for the queen of the Pogues, think beachy waves, tied-up shirts or crops, jean shorts, and potentially a messy bun if you start to feel the heat. Pro top: Don't forget to add some random braids and beads in your hair.

For Sarah's iconic look, keep the same Kie vibe but add a bucket hat.

Finally, if you're feeling a little Kook-ier, this Topper TikTok is basically the mic-drop of the whole challenge.

While there's no official word yet on a Season 2, fans are keeping the Outer Banks loving going strong. Until Netflix releases information surrounding the future of the series, viewers can stay busy making TikToks and homemade shell necklaces to keep the Pogue spirit alive.

Outer Banks is streaming on Netflix now.