Move over, Noah Centineo, there's a new Netflix dude on the block, and he's pretty much all viewers can talk about. (Noah, I don't mean it, and I'll love you forever.) Chase Stokes, who plays John B. on Outer Banks, has officially become the newest streaming star, and fans just can't seem to get enough.

The 27-year-old had a brief appearance in Stranger Things (he played a student named Reed who made some raunchy remarks toward Nancy in Season 1), as well as roles in Tell Me Your Secrets and One Of Us Is Lying, but Outer Banks is his big break. In Netflix's new series, Stokes' character, John B. Rutledge (but who solely goes by "John B." for some reason) is the leader of the Pogues, aka the town's working-class group of kids. John B. and his pals do all types of coastal North Carolina things, like hang out on boats, work in touristy restaurants, and go on a treasure hunt for $400 million dollars and answers to what happened to John B.'s mysteriously missing father. You know, the usual.

With a search for gold, a bunch of attractive, close-knit friends, and plenty of relationship roadblocks, Outer Banks has everything a regular teen drama boasts, but with heart-pounding action that adds an exciting twist to the genre.

Stokes felt pretty at home in the show's titular setting of North Carolina's Outer Banks. “I’m a water child. I grew up all along the eastern shore. I spent my time surfing ... I’ve grown up driving boat." she told Refinery29. "I didn’t tell any of the creators [of Outer Banks] this when I was cast. When we were in Charleston [where the show filmed,] I reached in my wallet and pulled out my boating license. They were like ‘Great, that makes everything a lot easier.’"

Off camera, Stokes seems like a pretty regular guy. In an interview with Glamour, he revealed he uses Pedialyte to cure his hangovers and munches on Spicy Nacho Doritos (his must-have party snack). If he ever needs help finishing his chips, I bet tons of fans would volunteer as tribute.

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.