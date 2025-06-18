Of all the wild plotlines on Season 3 of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, there was one that hit actor Sara Waisglass the hardest. In Episode 10, her character, Maxine, meets her friends at a school assembly. She tells them her feelings are hurt that they’ve been hiding things from her — namely, Abby’s new queer relationship with her tutor. “Well, your feelings can be a lot sometimes, Max,” Abby whispers angrily. Visibly shaken, Max tears up and runs out of the room.

Waisglass knew this was her character’s worst nightmare scenario — to be told she’s too much for someone else. “Part of the reason friendship is so important is because there’s trust there,” the 26-year-old Toronto native tells Elite Daily. “You know the person’s flaws and insecurities, and you purposefully don’t use that against them. Abby uses Max’s insecurity against her. That would absolutely kill me, and it did kill Max.”

After three seasons of playing the bubbly, big-hearted teenager, Waisglass sometimes finds it difficult to separate her emotions from Max’s during tense scenes. “My body doesn’t know the difference between acting and real life, and that has a deep effect on me,” she says. She’s been working in the industry since childhood, with a recurring role on Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2013 to 2015 and a starring role on Degrassi: Next Class from 2016 to 2017, but Maxine holds a special place in her heart. “Do I think she deserves friends who genuinely understand her and love her entirely? Absolutely. I don’t know if her friends deserve her right now.”

She’s hoping the friend group patches things up in Season 4, which received a joint renewal (along with Season 3) in 2023. She’s even rooting for a possible friends-to-lovers arc. “A lot of people ship Abby with Max, and for the longest time, we’ve had to be like, ‘Oh, Abby’s straight, Max is gay. There’s really no use in shipping them.’ Now we have this whole queer storyline for Abby, and that gives me a little bit of hope.” But she also thinks Max has unfinished business with her ex Sophie. “First loves are so important, and I don’t know if that’s done yet,” she says. “Sophie’s off to NYU, but people come home for Thanksgiving.”

I’ve heard some of the possible plot lines for Season 4, and they’re insane.

While Waisglass doesn’t know yet when they’ll start filming Season 4 — “if I did, I wouldn’t be able to tell you,” she jokes — she has gotten a few early peeks at the material. “I’ve heard some of the possible plot lines for Season 4, and they’re insane,” she says. “I think it’ll shock our audience, which we always want to do, and it’s such a good challenge for all of our actors to tackle.”

She’s excited to reunite with her castmates whenever filming does resume. “My favorite part of getting to shoot is that all of the out-of-towners come back to Toronto, which is so exciting for me because I live here. Having all my besties back is the best thing ever,” she says.

Here, Waisglass opens up about her current TV obsessions and her wildest idea for the Ginny & Georgia writers.

AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Elite Daily: What’s the last show you marathoned and loved?

Sara Waisglass: Severance. I waited until the end of the season and started it, and it’s unbelievable. That’s my professional answer, but my boyfriend just got me into Love Island UK, and it’s absolutely chaotic. I love it so much.

ED: Do you have a favorite song of the summer?

SW: Everyone laughs at it, but “One in a Million” by Hannah Montana. I play it right before I leave for nights out, and it gets me so hype. Last year, my No. 1 artist on Spotify Wrapped was Hannah Montana and my No. 4 was Miley Cyrus.

ED: Do you think Maxine has a song of the summer?

SW: I think she would hate-listen to “True Friend” by Hannah Montana after all her friends piss her off. She’d sit there crying and just be like, “My true friends.”

ED: I used to sit and listen to the most dramatic songs about love in high school, even though I had never been in love. I feel like Max would do that.

SW: Do you know the song “Come Clean” by Hilary Duff? I’d be like 8 years old in the car, and I’d play it on my iPod Nano and look outside and be like, “I’m dealing with such angst.” I didn’t even know what taxes were.

ED: We’ve all been there once. What’s a TikTok trend you’ve been loving recently?

SW: There’s a song that’s been stuck in my head because of TikTok, and I actually don’t like it. It’s the “Pretty Little Baby” one. I fall asleep every night, and it plays on a loop in my head. It’s horrible.

ED: Who was the hardest person to keep Ginny & Georgia spoilers from?

SW: My parents. When we were shooting, I’d come home and try to explain my day, like, “Well, we’re shooting this scene where someone is sad and I’m happy.” I’d have to dance around it. I don’t even know if this is allowed, but I did tell my therapist.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

ED: Do you have a favorite fan theory that you’ve heard about the show?

SW: Someone thought Georgia was going to kill Gil at one point, which we’d all be on board with, I think. Aaron Ashmore [who plays Gil] is so brilliant. He makes you hate him, but he’s the most loving guy in person. I would not want Georgia to kill him selfishly because I would like him to stay on our show.

ED: What’s your most rogue story idea for Season 4?

SW: Ginny kills Max. Whether it be accidental or purposeful, that would be absolutely insane, and it would be really fun to watch and fun to play. I would not be happy about not being in the season anymore, but hopefully they’d keep me at a bunch of flashbacks so I could keep working with everyone.

ED: What are you manifesting for the rest of this year and beyond?

SW: Happiness and laughter throughout this summer, and hopefully a lot of meaningful projects that I can work on in the future. I’m so lucky that I get to go back to Ginny & Georgia, but I’d like to see how much I can push myself and see if I can play anything other than Max. Sometimes I worry that she’s so embedded in me that I’ll bring her to every character I audition for.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.