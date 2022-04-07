Chase Stokes Teases A Vibe Shift For Outer Banks Season 3

When Outer Banks Season 2 ended, fans were left with a lot of questions: Is John B’s dad alive? What will happen with the Pogues now that the Camerons have the gold and the cross? Will JJ and Kiara ever go on that surf trip? Thankfully, according to Chase Stokes, Outer Banks Season 3 will clear up *a lot* of these mysteries.

The much-awaited third season, which was announced in early December 2021, recently finished a five-week stretch of filming in Barbados, where Stokes resumed his role as John B, alongside his co-stars Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron).

Stokes says he’s excited for fans to see what they’re working on, but since filming is still underway, not even he knows exactly how Season 3 will play out. “The writers really like to keep us on our toes, and I think that creates performances that catch you in the moment ... I've no idea what's going on past what we've shot in Barbados,” he tells Elite Daily. But he’s got a general idea: “I think a lot of loose ends are going to get tied up. A lot of questions will be answered. And per usual, these kids are going to get put through the wringer.”

Stokes also says Season 3 will have a noticeable vibe shift. Whereas Season 2 amped up the tension, action, and stunts, Season 3 is going to take some time to chill. “Season 2 was like a death metal album,” Stokes says, but based on the scenes they have filmed so far, “I think Season 3 would be like the acoustic ballad album of the Outer Banks music world, with a lot going on.”

JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX © 2021

As Outer Banks’ popularity has blown up, so has the demand for Stokes, which means OBX is just one of his many projects in the works. At the end of 2021, he wrapped filming on Uglies, Netflix’s adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s iconic YA novel starring Joey King. The movie, which Stokes says is “so drastically different from Outer Banks,” portrays a dystopian society in which teens have to undergo cosmetic surgery, with a dark twist. Details about the project are still tightly under wraps — to the point where Stokes can’t even share the name of the character he’s playing yet — but he thinks fans of the book will enjoy it. “Hopefully [fans] fall in love with these characters in a similar capacity that the world has accepted the world of Outer Banks.”

Off camera, Stokes is keeping busy with his first director’s role — sorta. He’s partnering with Tequila Don Julio to serve as the brand’s “Director of Golden Moments” for the relaunch of the company’s limited-edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera, which finishes the brand’s Reposado tequila in orange wine casks.

Tequila Don Julio Primavera

“Primavera has this whole message of creating golden moments ... which is times where you sort of get lost in a nostalgic feeling with friends or family creating moments that you'll remember for forever,” Stokes says. He points to Outer Banks’ recent filming stint in Barbados as a perfect example of an all-encompassing “golden moment” for himself. Moving from project to project keeps things interesting, but it also makes returning to his breakout role that much sweeter. “It’s very nostalgic going back into the Outer Banks world and being around our family there,” he says.

As OBX works on wrapping up filming, fans can look forward to getting more details about Season 3 — and Stokes’ many other projects — soon.