Hailey Bieber may have just announced she’s expecting her first baby with hubby Justin Bieber, but the Rhode beauty founder is already mother to the glaze trend. What started out as glazed skin led to her iconic strawberry smoothie at Erewhon. And now, you can get a pint of Hailey’s Strawberry Glaze ice cream to enjoy at home.

The ready-to-buy fruity treat from Cosmic Bliss is a take-home version of Bieber’s delicious soft serve dessert that can be found at Erewhon stores. After trying (and falling in love with) Hailey’s Cosmic Bliss sundae, I had to try the new grocery store version to see whether it’s just as delicious and worthy of adding to my shopping list.

The Differences Between Hailey's Cosmic Bliss Pint Vs. The Erewhon Sundae

Available exclusively at Erewhon, these $11 pink pints of plant-based Strawberry Glaze are a blend of coconut milk ice cream with strawberry puree.

They vary slightly from the $13 Hailey’s Way sundae, which is a vanilla coconut milk soft serve with strawberry sauce. It’s topped with a peanut butter drizzle, vegan chocolate chips, strawberry glaze, and coconut whipped cream, just the way the trendsetter likes it.

The one major difference between the sundae and pint is that the sundae is a soft serve and the pint is more traditional ice cream texture.

Both the sundae and pint are inspired by Hailey’s viral Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, which I have tried as well. Comparing all versions of Hailey’s sweet treats, here’s where the Cosmic Bliss Strawberry Glaze Pint sits:

Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Pint Is The Definition Of Treat Yourself

Cosmic Bliss

What I really liked about the in-store sundae is how nostalgic it is with the chocolate, strawberry, and peanut butter flavors; it solidified my faith in Hailey Bieber as a tastemaker.

Unfortunately, the Cosmic Bliss pint is missing those fun toppings, but you can definitely use this ice cream to create a similar sundae at home, something I plan on doing this summer.

Both are a coconut milk ice cream with swirls of strawberry, which is what gives it that fruity flavor, but I could taste more of the former in the pint. It was like a coconut treat with strawberry as the guest star.

If you’re looking for the berry to take more of the spotlight, I would recommend the Cosmic Bliss Soft Serve from Erewhon. However, the pint is only $1 more and gives you much more ice cream to enjoy, so it’s a better deal to go with the take-home version and just add on some fresh strawberries.

Ultimately, you can’t go wrong with either the pint, sundae, or smoothie from Erewhon. They’re all a 5 out of 5 to me, and I can’t wait to treat myself to more Strawberry Glaze sweets in the future.