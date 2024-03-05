Hailey Bieber is the definition of a trendsetter. Glazed doughnut nails, strawberry makeup, cinnamon cookie butter hair — you could find her name attached to them all. So when her skin care brand, Rhode, announced its latest innovative product earlier this year, it immediately became a must-try for beauty lovers.

The now-viral Rhode Pineapple Refresh daily cleanser, which has 28.7M views on TikTok (and counting!), is part of a family of faves — most notably, the Rhode Lip Peptide Treatment, for which I’m a big fan. My lips get very dry very fast, and drugstore brands weren’t doing the trick for me, so I gave a lip treatment a try and was pleasantly surprised to find out its hydrating benefits. Plus, you cannot deny the glazed look — it truly lives up to the hype.

With Bieber venturing into the cleanser space for the first time, you can guarantee that I was eager to learn whether it also deserved a place in the Rhode Hall of Fame. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Rhode’s Pineapple Refresh cleanser after testing it for more than a month.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Cameron Hammond/Rhode Cameron Hammond/Rhode Cameron Hammond/Rhode Cameron Hammond/Rhode INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

Fast Facts:

Price: $28

$28 Wh o this is best for: Those looking to remove makeup, hydrate skin without drying it out, and gently exfoliate it before the rest of their skin care routine.

Those looking to remove makeup, hydrate skin without drying it out, and gently exfoliate it before the rest of their skin care routine. What I like: This cleanser is super efficient at removing everyday makeup and, despite the “pineapple” in its name, is pretty much fragrance-free.

This cleanser is super efficient at removing everyday makeup and, despite the “pineapple” in its name, is pretty much fragrance-free. What I don’t like : I personally prefer a cleanser that you can pump out versus a squeeze bottle in case I need to add more without making a mess.

I personally prefer a cleanser that you can pump out versus a squeeze bottle in case I need to add more without making a mess. My rating: 5/5

My Skin:

As you can see, I’m somewhat pale. Though I wouldn’t consider myself to have very sensitive skin, it is on the dryer side.

Celina Khorma/Elite Daily Celina Khorma/Elite Daily INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

The Packaging:

Mrs. Biebs is the queen of aesthetics, through and through. The Pineapple Refresh Cleanser comes in a simple yellow box, and the bottle itself is a cool, pale gray — a signature of Rhode’s.

The cleanser comes in a squeeze bottle rather than pump, which is a small detail, but I do typically prefer the latter. IMHO, pump bottles are more mess-free because they don’t require touching the bottle itself with wet hands should you need to reapply.

First Impressions:

I was pleased to find out that the cleanser contains little to no fragrance, because that can be quite irritating to my already dry skin.

The formula itself is pale yellow — a stark yet refreshing contrast to most other cleansers — and only requires a coin-sized amount to work, which means a regular-sized bottle will last you for quite some time. Considering the price of many celeb skin care products, you can’t help but appreciate more bang for your buck.

How To Apply:

For full-glam makeup removal, Bieber suggests using an oil-based cleanser first (“I love double cleansing,” she told Glossy), then following up with her Pineapple Refresh.

I first used Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil, then proceeded with the Rhode cleanser. After scrubbing thoroughly into my skin and rinsing with warm water, I found that that actually worked: My makeup came completely off — even my mascara — without having to grab an extra makeup wipe.

Cameron Hammond/Rhode

After a few days of using the product, I also noticed that some acne began to clear. I don’t have chronic acne, but a few pimples like to pop up and say hello every now and then, which was the phase I was at when testing Rhode’s new cleanser.

Mind you, other variables could’ve been at play (ex. my menstrual cycle, wearing less makeup, etc.), but this still felt like a win NMW, as it was an unexpected way to find out my previous cleanser just wasn’t cutting it.

Similar Products:

Of course, there are a few other cleansers that remind me of Rhode’s that vary in price point and are known to have comparable results.

Is Rhode’s Pineapple Refresh Cleanser Worth It?

A lot of other cleansers have left my skin feeling dry and a little stripped; Rhode’s leaves my skin feeling moisturized AF. The formula has the slightest grainy texture that gently exfoliates without drying the skin out, creating the perfect base for any additional serums and moisturizers your routine may entail.

With a $28 price point, I would say Rhode’s Pineapple Refresh cleanser is definitely worth the purchase. It’s only slightly more expensive than drugstore brands, but nowhere near as big a splurge as overpriced luxury products.

Final Verdict:

I’m always a little skeptical when celebs come out with skin care lines because, really, what makes them an expert? But Hailey Bieber seems to be the exception to the rule.

Celina Khorma/Elite Daily Celina Khorma/Elite Daily INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Though the effectiveness of a facial cleanser varies from person to person, Rhode’s Pineapple Refresh worked wonders on my skin for a pretty affordable price. I’m a big fan.

About Me:

I'm a chronically online social media girlie who loves trying out viral beauty trends to see whether they live up to the hype. To me, they rarely ever do, so when I prop up an influencer-hailed product, you can trust it's *actually* worth your while.