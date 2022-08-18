TikTok Swears This $7 Polish Delivers Hailey Bieber Glazed Doughnut Nails

There’s a lot of stiff competition when it comes to the top summer nail trends, but there’s one that has the most staying power through the seasons: glazed doughnut nails. Courtesy of Hailey Bieber, glazed doughnut nails have taken the world by storm. Though most celeb manicures are over-the-top these days — having tons of colors, adding stickers, and loading up on gems — the model’s go-to mani is beautiful in its simplicity. Her nails are shiny to the max, with a chrome finish, look absolutely stunning — and now you can do Hailey Bieber’s glazed doughnut nails at home, for a fraction of the cost.

Bieber’s viral nail look is beyond luxurious. The pearlescent look is so shimmery and sheer, it’s almost addictive to look at. But, even though Bieber’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt shared a glazed doughnut nail tutorial, there are *a lot* of steps to the process, so it’s not easy for everyone to recreate the exact look. There is a solution, though. Content creator and TikTok nail art expert Michelle Khan discovered an easy, more affordable way to get the same lewk, and she didn’t skimp on her research. When it comes to matching Bieber’s nails, Khan has discovered a polish and a chrome powder that’ll get you a nearly identical manicure, without shelling out as much money.

At the beginning of her hunt for a match for OPI Gel Color in Funny Bunny ($22), which Ganzorigt uses on the Rhode skin care founder’s nails, Khan tried out a ton of polishes, thanks, in part, to the Amazon Influencer Program. “It’s a lot of trial and error. I ordered a bunch of milky white polishes on Amazon and I put them on like a nail stand,” she tells Elite Daily. “I put my gel extensions on top, so I could paint each one and compare to the real OPI one.” After trying out eight different polishes, she finally discovered the perfect combination: RARJSM Milky White Gel Polish ($7) and Chrome Nail Powder ($14). Together, you only have to spend $20 to get glazed doughnut nails versus the $50+ you’d spend using Bieber’s OPI method. “You know, with dupes, they're not like 100% exact, but I would say this combo is like 95% similar to the actual chrome nails,” notes Khan.

How To Do Glazed Doughnut Nails At Home, The Michelle Khan Way

The beauty influencer’s glazed doughnut nail method is much simpler than the original, making it easy for beginners:

First, apply two light coats of the Milky White polish, curing them in between layers.

Add a top coat.

Dust the chrome powder over your nails before going over once more with your top coat.

In the end, you’re left with the shiniest, most glazed doughnut nails possible. It’s that simple.

