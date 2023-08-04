Taylor Swift & Bianka Bryant Had The Sweetest Moment At The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been a hotbed for celebrities— or self-proclaimed Swifties. From Emma Stone having a main character moment during the singer’s Fearless era to Lola Tung’s subtle fangirling, it seems stars from every corner of Hollywood are flaunting their stan card. The celebrities were certainly out for Swift’s latest show in Los Angeles. And while it was sweet seeing so many famous faces in the audience, it was Swift’s adorable interaction with Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka that melted fans’ hearts.

On Aug. 3, Swift kicked off her six-night run in Los Angeles. While performing “22,” the singer showed some love to Bianka, who attended the show with her mom Vanessa and older sister Natalia. In a video captured by a fan on TikTok, Swift can be seen skipping down the stage’s runway to give Bianka — who seemed to be wearing a Lover-inspired jacket — a long hug. She then placed her signature Red bowler hat on the 6-year-old’s head, before seemingly mouthing “I love you” to her. BRB, currently sobbing.

On this tour, Swift usually gifts her famous black hat to fans in the audience. However, this moment especially touched fans in the comments section, considering Bianka and the Bryant family are huge fans of the singer. One user wrote “You can even tell Taylor tried to stay with her as long as she could” with a teary-eyed emoji, while another crowned Bianka as the “luckiest girl of the night.”

To make this moment sweeter, Vanessa posted a close-up photo of the interaction on Instagram. “We love you,” she wrote, tagging Swift with a red heart emoji. That wasn’t the only adorable moment from that night. Vanessa also shared a glimpse of the outfit she wore to the show on her Instagram Stories, and it’s a sweet honor to the Bryant legacy. She first posted a close-up of her bedazzled denim jacket, which features a photo of Swift sharing the stage with the late Kobe Bryant in 2015.

That year, Kobe — who died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna, in January 2020 — gifted Swift a banner to celebrate her record-setting 16 sold-out shows from her 1989 world tour. Specifically, Swift sold out all her Los Angeles shows at the Staple Center. With an iconic move like that, it makes sense for the legendary Mamba to give Swift her flowers.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa’s tribute to her late family members continued on her Stories. In the next slide, she showed a heart-shaped patch that reads, “Say you’ll remember me,” from Swift’s 2014 single, “Wildest Dreams.” She also showed off her stack of friendship bracelets, a trinket that’s become a stylistic trend for fans to wear to an Eras show. However, instead of nods to Speak Now, she wore beads that honored Kobe and Gigi.

INSTAGRAM/@VANESSABRYANT

This interaction between Swift and Bianka will definitely go down in the books.