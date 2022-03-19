There’s so much to love about Taylor Swift. With nine albums (and a few re-releases), the iconic singer truly has a soundtrack for every mood. Red’s “All Too Well” taught me to heal after a bad breakup, while Lover’s “ME!” makes me want to dance. There are also Fearless’ high school nostalgia vibes and Reputation’s contemplative era. After nearly two decades of releasing great music, Swift has a devoted (and outspoken) audience known as the Swifties. This includes a few celebrities who’ve claimed the title of being a Swift fan. Stars, they really, truly are just like us.

Olivia Rodrigo Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo has not only found inspiration (and a friend) in Taylor Swift, but she’s also a self-proclaimed stan. “I’m just so in awe of her constantly and I truly would not be the songwriter I am today if I had not grown up being so inspired by everything she does so to have her support really means the whole world,” she said on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show last March.

Cardi B Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi B has continuously voiced her love for Swift. In November, she tweeted favorable about Swift’s All Too Well short film. “Yes I just watched it today ….very impressed, loved it a lot,” she wrote.

Kim Kardashian John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the most surprising names on this list? Kim Kardashian. Despite her past drama with the pop star, she said on a podcast last year that she loves Swift’s music. “I really like a lot of her songs. They’re all super cute and catchy,” she said on Honestly With Bari Weiss.

Conan Gray Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not only is Conan Gray a fan of Swift, but she’s also a fan of his too. After she hyped him up during a radio interview in 2020, he lost it as any Swiftie would. “ I HOPE YOU ARE HAPPY, AS I AM NOW DEAD,” he gushed on Twitter.

Sadie Sink ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Sadie Sink is not just the star of Taylor Swift’s All Too Well short film, she’s a mega-fan of the singer. While promoting the film in November, Sink told MTV that her favorite song by Swift to scream the lyrics to is, of course, “All Too Well.”

Gigi Hadid Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid and Swift are total besties, so much so that the model was a cornerstone of Swift’s 1989-era girl squad. They’ve been photographed together so many times, but a true standout of their public friendship is Hadid’s Instagram post for Swift’s birthday in 2017. “A belated wish to an incredible friend, a brilliant mind, a huge heart : HAPPIEST BIRTH[week] my T @taylorswift , you know I love you beyond. You make me so proud !” she wrote.

Emma Stone Jeff Vespa/VF11/WireImage/Getty Images Stone gushed about Swift in a 2010 interview with MTV News, noting she befriended the singer after emailing her that she “liked” her music. “She's so great,” Stone said at the time. “People are seeing it more now, and she's so funny and she's exactly who you think she is, and I love that.”

Gracie Abrams Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rising singer Gracie Abrams joins Rodrigo and Gray by finding a fan in Swift, and there’s no doubt the fandom is reciprocated. In October, Abrams tweeted that she once dreamt about meeting Swift. A few months, this dream came true when Abrams was photographed at Swift’s 32nd birthday party alongside Alana Haim and Diana Silvers.

If you can believe it, this is just a snippet of the many celebs who’ve publicly spoken highly about Swift. She’s also rekindled her relationship with Katy Perry, routinely praised (and worked with) Ed Sheeran, and recruited vocal fan Phoebe Bridgers to appear on last year’s album, Red (Taylor’s Version). These are just the names that quickly come to mind, and that’s just the power of Swift.