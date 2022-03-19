There’s so much to love about Taylor Swift. With nine albums (and a few re-releases), the iconic singer truly has a soundtrack for every mood.
Red’s “All Too Well” taught me to heal after a bad breakup, while Lover’s “ME!” makes me want to dance. There are also Fearless’ high school nostalgia vibes and Reputation’s contemplative era. After nearly two decades of releasing great music, Swift has a devoted (and outspoken) audience known as the Swifties. This includes a few celebrities who’ve claimed the title of being a Swift fan. Stars, they really, truly are just like us. Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo has not only found inspiration (and a friend) in Taylor Swift, but she’s also a self-proclaimed stan. “I’m just so in awe of her constantly and I truly would not be the songwriter I am today if I had not grown up being so inspired by everything she does so to have her support really means the whole world,”
Blake Lively and Swift have a long mutual adoration. Lively was a big fan of Swift’s 2020 album,
Blake Lively and Swift have a long mutual adoration. Lively was a big fan of Swift's 2020 album, Folklore. "Folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: LOVE," Lively said in a post on her Instagram Story. The couple's older children James and Inez are also the names of characters in the Folklore track "Betty" after Lively and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter. The love between Lively and Swift has even extended to Lively directing the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" last year. Stone gushed about Swift in a 2010 interview with MTV News, noting she befriended the singer after emailing her that she "liked" her music. "She's so great," Stone said at the time. "People are seeing it more now, and she's so funny and she's exactly who you think she is, and I love that."
If you can believe it, this is just a snippet of the many celebs who’ve publicly spoken highly about Swift. She’s also
rekindled her relationship with Katy Perry, routinely praised (and worked with) Ed Sheeran, and recruited vocal fan Phoebe Bridgers to appear on last year’s album, Red (Taylor’s Version). These are just the names that quickly come to mind, and that’s just the power of Swift.