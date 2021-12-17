It’s no secret Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have a complicated history. Their years-long feud began when Kanye West referenced Swift in his 2016 song “Famous” with the line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b*tch famous.” At the time, Kardashian claimed the singer approved of the lyrics, however, Swift denied it. That lead the reality star to share a phone call between West and Swift online, during which they discussed the controversial track. Since the audio of their conversation wasn’t released in full, a lot of people took Kardashian’s side, seemingly causing Swift to take a break from the spotlight. The full version finally came out in March 2020 and Kardashian posted several tweets about the situation, but now, that seems to all be in the past because the makeup mogul actually praised Swift in her latest interview.

While appearing on the Dec. 16 episode of the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast, Kardashian did a lightning round of Q&A questions at the end, during which she was asked about her favorite Swift album. "I really like a lot of her songs. They're all super cute and catchy," Kardashian said. "I'd have to look in my phone to get a name."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although she didn’t say anything else about the singer, Kardashian’s quotes complimenting Swift still come as a surprise considering their messy history together.

Before Kardashian and Swift’s infamous 2016 feud, West and Swift were also involved in drama when the rapper interrupted her 2009 VMAs speech for Best Female Video. “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!” West said after taking the microphone from Swift. West later apologized in a statement on his website, writing, “That was Taylor's moment and I had no right in any way to take it from her. I am truly sorry."

So, after all these years, is Kardashian and Swift’s feud actually over? Only time will tell.