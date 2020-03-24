Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's feud isn't over just yet. In fact, the situation is more confusing than ever. After someone leaked the full footage of the infamous phone call between Swift and Kanye West discussing the rapper's "Famous" lyric controversy, the internet flooded Twitter with comments taking sides. The tweets about Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's phone call debate are so split. Elite Daily reached out to both Swift and Kardashian's teams for additional comment on the situation, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It's hard to believe, but this whole feud actually began over a decade ago. In 2009, West interrupted Swift's Video of the Year speech at the MTV Video Music Awards to tell everyone Beyoncé should have won instead, and ever since then, Swift's relationship with West hasn't been so great.

Swift and West seemingly tried to put the past behind them in 2015 when Swift presented West with the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs West sent Swift flowers. However, that all changed in 2016 when West released his controversial "Famous" single involving the lyrics, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b*tch famous (God damn) I made that b*tch famous."

Needless to say, Swift was not happy about the song, but Kardashian claimed the singer approved the lyrics beforehand. The reality star shared snippets of footage of Swift seemingly giving West the OK, and at the time, many fans took Kardashian's side. Now, the full-length clip of that infamous phone call leaked, and fans are unsure of what to think of it.

Swifties are defending Swift using the hashtag #KimKardashianIsOverParty.

Kardashian fans believe the new footage revealed nothing new.

Meanwhile, others think there's way more important things happening in the world right now and this feud means nothing.

Then, there's this person who is just enjoying the drama on Twitter right now:

Swift and Kardashian may never meet eye to eye, so maybe it's best to just leave everything in the past.