Kim Kardashian is (attempting) to put an end to her years-long feud with Taylor Swift once and for all. After the full-length version of that 2016 phone call leaked, Swift took to Instagram and claimed she's been telling the truth all along. But now, Kim Kardashian's response to Taylor Swift's Instagram about Kanye's phone call shares another side of the story.

No one is really sure who leaked the footage of the infamous phone call, but it sure started a firestorm. In case you're just joining the drama-fest for the first time, here's the tea.

On-again, off-again friends Taylor Swift and Kanye West have been very "off" since 2016, when West released his hit song "Famous." The song featured some controversial lyrics about Swift, but West claimed he called up Tay to get her OK on the song. However, Swift didn't appreciate being called the B-word on the track, and claims she never approved the final song.

Flash forward to 2020 and the sitch still hasn't been resolved, especially after the full-length footage of the phone call leaked.

Swift took to Instagram to share some brief thoughts on the recording, writing, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters.”

Swiping up took fans to a Feeding America donation page.

However, Kardashian didn't let Swift have the last word. She dove into a full-blown Twitter rant, which you can see below. Elite Daily reached out to both Swift and Kardashian's teams for comment, but did not hear back.

After Swift accused Kardashian of editing the 2016 footage, Kim addressed that in her tweets as well.

Kim concluded her Twitter rant by promising it would be the last time fans would hear her speak out on the feud.

Then, Tay's publicist Tree Paine came swooping in with a response of her own. "I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement," she wrote, alongside a photo of the statement. "Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?" she added.

The Swift/Kimye feud has turned into the ultimate game of he said, she said, and it's doubtful it will ever fully get resolved. But now that everything is out on the table, perhaps the drama can end here.