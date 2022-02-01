Halsey is the latest star to announce a tour. On Jan. 31, the singer (who uses she/they pronouns) revealed they’ll be hitting the road later this summer for their Love and Power tour. Halsey will tour across the United States and in Canada in support of her most recent album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which dropped in August.

Halsey announced their tour on Instagram with a medieval-themed poster that noted all of her upcoming concerts will be held in outdoor venues. Three of the shows will also include major festivals: Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores on May 21, Governors Ball in New York on June 11, and Wisconsin’s Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 2.

It’s their first time touring since 2020. “It’s been far too long, and I could not be more excited to see you all,” Halsey told fans on Instagram.

Here are all the details surrounding their Love and Power tour that you should know.

What are the dates and cities for Halsey’s Love and Power tour?

Halsey’s tour includes a total of 22 dates across North America in cities like Nashville, Boston, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more. The set of shows will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on May 17. The tour will end in Irvine, California, at the FivePoint Amphitheatre on July 9.

See all the dates and cities in Halsey’s tour announcement on Instagram.

When do tickets go on sale for Halsey’s Love and Power tour?

Tickets for Halsey’s tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. There will be an artist presale for Halsey’s tour from Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. ET to Thursday, Feb. 3, at 10 p.m. ET. Nylon reports there will also be a presale for past attendees of her Manic tour starting on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. The Manic tour was canceled in early 2021 due to health and safety concerns.

What is the setlist for Halsey’s Love and Power tour?

The setlist for Halsey’s Love and Power tour hasn’t been revealed yet. It’s fair to guess it will likely include most of the songs off If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Who are the opening acts for Halsey’s Love and Power tour?

Halsey will have several supporting acts throughout her Love and Power tour. Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress will tour with the star from May 17 to June 8, while The Marías and Abby Roberts will join Halsey from June 16 to July 9. Lastly, Wolf Alice will open for her on June 21 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Stream Halsey’s If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power album below.