Here's What To Know About Halsey's New Album, 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'

Halsey fans, rejoice! The singer has announced that their new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, is coming out on Aug. 27. Hallelujah! After gaining their attention initially from self-released music on social media, Halsey was signed to Astralwerks in 2014 and has blossomed musically ever since. In 2015, she released her debut studio album, Badlands, which sold close to 500,000 copies. If that doesn’t sound familiar, this will: Halsey topped charts in 2016 with her Chainsmokers’ collab, “Closer.” After so much success, it’s no wonder her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, released only a year later (because does she ever sleep?), was a hit, with both of its singles reaching the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. As if that isn’t enough, Halsey’s third studio album, Manic (2020), became their best-selling album worldwide. You can say expectations for their fourth album are pretty high. Here are all the details about Halsey’s If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power album that you need to know.

When Does The Album Come Out?

On July 7, Halsey announced on Instagram that their fourth studio album will hit shelves on Aug. 27. Mark your calendars, loves!

What’s The Tracklist?

While a full tracklist has yet to be confirmed, check back here for updates soon.

What Does The Album Cover Art Represent?

Since Halsey is an artiste in their own right, she revealed her album cover art in a way that was no less than magical — by blowing it up on an enormous framed canvas board and unveiling it at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Halsey turned to Instagram for an in-depth explanation of the album’s cover, writing, “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.” The brand new mother welcomed their first child with husband and screenwriter Alev Aydin, baby Ender, on July 19.

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!” she said.

Oh, and one more thing. The cover art seems to be directly inspired by Renaissance painter Jean Fouquet’s Virgin and Child Surrounding by Angels. If that isn’t the definition of classy, I don’t know what it is.

Who Produced The Album?

The album was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and on June 28, Halsey gave fans a tiny glimpse into what’s in store, with a Twitter video giving tiny sneak peeks of each song on the album.

IMAX Video Release

On July 13, the singer announced the album will be accompanied by an hour-long visual IMAX Video, written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley. Set to the music of the forthcoming album, the film will hit select IMAX theatres on Aug. 3. Check out the video trailer below.

How to Pre-Order

You can pre-order 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' on Amazon, Target, Urban Outfitters, and Halsey’s official website, or get it on any music streaming service as soon as it comes out on Aug. 27. Can’t wait!