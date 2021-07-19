Halsey Gave Birth & The Baby's Name Is Really Rare

Congratulations are in order for Halsey! On Monday, July 19, the star announced she welcomed her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. Yes, you read that right. Halsey gave birth and the baby's name is everything.

The singer revealed the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a black and white photo of her holding her baby with Aydin by her side. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021,” Halsey captioned the shot. According to babynames.com, the name “Ender” has a Turkish origin that means “extremely rare.” She also posted a second picture to her Instagram that showed a close-up of Ender’s hand.

Several celebrities commented underneath her post sharing their excitement on her new bundle of joy, including Olivia Rodrigo, who wrote, “The most beautiful family! congratulations❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and Demi Lovato, who simply commented, “Congratulations!!!”

Halsey first announced she was expecting on Jan. 27 by sharing a series of gorgeous photos showing off her baby bump. “Surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻,” she captioned her Instagram. Since then, the star has been detailing her pregnancy journey on social media. On March 1, she went on her IG Story to clear up some rumors surrounding her pregnancy, which she said was “100 percent planned.” “I tried very hard for this bb,” Halsey wrote. “But I would be just as happy even it were another way."

See Halsey’s Instagram announcing the arrival of her baby Ender below.

On July 7, Halsey revealed her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, was inspired by her pregnancy. She also unveiled the cover art for her record, which showed an intimate depiction of breastfeeding. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months,” she explained. “This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power drops on Friday, Aug. 27. Fans can’t wait to hear what stories Halsey has to share on her album about her pregnancy journey.