Surprise! Halsey announced she's pregnant on Jan. 27 and fans are losing it over the news. The singer took to Instagram to make the big announcement, and it's safe to say the shock factor hit fans full force. Halsey's pregnancy announcement Instagram has her fans in literal (happy) tears.

Halsey shared a drop-dead-gorgeous photo to the gram revealing her growing baby bump. While she kept her caption short and sweet, she made it very clear she has a bun in the oven. "Surprise," she wrote along with a baby bottle emoji. The slideshow post featured three photos in total, with the last two showing her embracing her pregnancy body while topless.

Halsey has been noticeably quiet about her love life in recent months, but she appeared to tag the baby's father in the post. The man, Alev Aydin, is a writer and producer in Los Angeles who has been spotted out with Halsey on a few occasions. He also reposted the pregnancy announcement to his Instagram story with two heart emojis.

The photographer who took the pop star's pregnancy announcement photo confirmed the news as well. "@iamhalsey you’re gonna be a great mother - thank you for letting me document this moment," he wrote in an Instagram of his own.

After the announcement hit the internet, celebrities began congratulating Halsey. James Charles dropped a comment saying, " CONGRATULATIONS AHHH." Little Mix's Perrie Edwards said, "Oh. My. Goodness! Congratulations!" and Ruby Rose added, "Wow wow wow!"

The news may seem a bit out of the blue for anyone who wasn't paying super-close attention to Halsey's movements over the past year in quarantine, but she and her beau have actually been spending time together since the fall. In October, they were photographed out while purchasing art supplies at their local Blick store.

Halsey has been candid about her desire to have kids as well as her struggles with endometriosis. In April 2018, she spoke out about freezing her eggs. “Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” Halsey said during an appearance on The Doctors.

Given her past struggles, fans are all the more happy to see Halsey's dreams of becoming a mother come true.