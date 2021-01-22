Sabrina Carpenter's first single of 2021 has arrived. The Disney star announced "Skin" with a mysterious Instagram just a day before dropping the song on Friday, Jan. 22. The clip teased the lyric, "Maybe we could have been friends," and fans instantly assumed it was about Olivia Rodrigo, who reportedly dated actor and singer Joshua Bassett before her. "OH MY GOD IM READY FOR THE TEA," one fan commented. If you think there's a love triangle seriously brewing here, wait until you read Sabrina Carpenter's "Skin" lyrics because they they tell her side of the story.

"Skin" comes weeks after Rodrigo dropped her debut single, "Driver's License," On Jan. 8. The song blew up on social media, not only because people could relate to the heartbreaking lyrics, but fans were convinced she was referencing Bassett and his rumored new girlfriend.

For one, Rodrigo hinted her ex was a singer. "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me," she says on "Driver's License." Bassett, who's Rodrigo's current love interest on Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, seemed to fit the bill.

Second, Rodrigo mentioned his new girlfriend was an older "blonde girl." Lately, Bassett has been spending a lot of time with Carpenter, who's four years older than Rodrigo, so fans believed the lyrics were referencing the pair.

Now, fans believe Carpenter's "Skin" could be about Rodrigo. She seems to get right to the point in the first verse, singing, "Maybe you didn't mean it, maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme," a pretty clear reference to Rodrigo's "Drivers License" line that's rumored to be about Carpenter. Later in the song, she sings, "I'm not asking you to let it go, but you been tellin' your side, so I'll be telling mine," suggesting that it is, in fact, a response to "Drivers License."

Check out the lyrics below and decide for yourself.

Verse 1

Maybe we could have been friends

If I met you in another life

Maybe then we could pretend

There's no gravity in the words we write

Maybe you didn't mean it

Maybe "blonde" was the only rhyme

The only rhyme

Pre-Chorus

Want my heart to be breakin', breakin', no

I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh

And I'm not asking you to let it go

But you been tellin' your side

So I'll be telling mine

Oh

Chorus

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While hе's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that еven you

Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in

Verse 2

You're tellin' it how you see it

Like truth is whatever you decide

Some people will believe it

And some will read in between the lines

You're putting me in the spotlight

But I've been under it all my life

Said all my life

Pre-Chorus

Want my heart to be breakin', breakin', no

I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh

And I'm not asking you to let it go

But you been tellin' your side

So I'll be telling mine, mine

Chorus

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in, oh

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in, oh

Bridge

I just hope that one day

We both can laugh about it

When it's not in our face

Won't have to dance around it

Don't drive yourself insane

It won't always be this way

Chorus

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in

