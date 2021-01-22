Sabrina Carpenter's "Skin" Lyrics Tell Her Side Of The "Drivers License" Story
Sabrina Carpenter's first single of 2021 has arrived. The Disney star announced "Skin" with a mysterious Instagram just a day before dropping the song on Friday, Jan. 22. The clip teased the lyric, "Maybe we could have been friends," and fans instantly assumed it was about Olivia Rodrigo, who reportedly dated actor and singer Joshua Bassett before her. "OH MY GOD IM READY FOR THE TEA," one fan commented. If you think there's a love triangle seriously brewing here, wait until you read Sabrina Carpenter's "Skin" lyrics because they they tell her side of the story.
"Skin" comes weeks after Rodrigo dropped her debut single, "Driver's License," On Jan. 8. The song blew up on social media, not only because people could relate to the heartbreaking lyrics, but fans were convinced she was referencing Bassett and his rumored new girlfriend.
For one, Rodrigo hinted her ex was a singer. "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me," she says on "Driver's License." Bassett, who's Rodrigo's current love interest on Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, seemed to fit the bill.
Second, Rodrigo mentioned his new girlfriend was an older "blonde girl." Lately, Bassett has been spending a lot of time with Carpenter, who's four years older than Rodrigo, so fans believed the lyrics were referencing the pair.
Now, fans believe Carpenter's "Skin" could be about Rodrigo. She seems to get right to the point in the first verse, singing, "Maybe you didn't mean it, maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme," a pretty clear reference to Rodrigo's "Drivers License" line that's rumored to be about Carpenter. Later in the song, she sings, "I'm not asking you to let it go, but you been tellin' your side, so I'll be telling mine," suggesting that it is, in fact, a response to "Drivers License."
Check out the lyrics below and decide for yourself.
Verse 1
Maybe we could have been friends
If I met you in another life
Maybe then we could pretend
There's no gravity in the words we write
Maybe you didn't mean it
Maybe "blonde" was the only rhyme
The only rhyme
Pre-Chorus
Want my heart to be breakin', breakin', no
I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh
And I'm not asking you to let it go
But you been tellin' your side
So I'll be telling mine
Oh
Chorus
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While hе's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that еven you
Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in
Verse 2
You're tellin' it how you see it
Like truth is whatever you decide
Some people will believe it
And some will read in between the lines
You're putting me in the spotlight
But I've been under it all my life
Said all my life
Pre-Chorus
Want my heart to be breakin', breakin', no
I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh
And I'm not asking you to let it go
But you been tellin' your side
So I'll be telling mine, mine
Chorus
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in, oh
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in, oh
Bridge
I just hope that one day
We both can laugh about it
When it's not in our face
Won't have to dance around it
Don't drive yourself insane
It won't always be this way
Chorus
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in
