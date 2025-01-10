Sabrina Carpenter’s tour may be done in the U.S., but her Short n’ Sweet era lives on. The international leg kicks off on March 3 in Ireland, and the 25-year-old is still brewing up some fun for fans with “Espresso”-themed collabs.

Along with a new Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso at Dunkin’, Carpenter has a new fragrance in her Scent Beauty Sweet Tooth collection — the coffee-scented Me Espresso Eau de Parfum. This cocoa powder and espresso bean scent joins her other dessert-like fragrances, Cherry Baby, Caramel Dream, and Sweet Tooth.

Carpenter launched Me Espresso in December, and shared on Instagram that the special-edition perfume has become her “new staple and obsession.” As a fan of the Cherry Baby scent, which dropped in August, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on Me Espresso. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the coffee fragrance after wearing it for a week.

Scent Beauty

Fast Facts:

Price: Unlike the other fragrances in the Sweet Tooth collection, the Me Espresso scent is only available in a large 75-milliliter bottle for $60 on Scent Bird and Carpenter’s Fragrance by Sabrina website.

Who this is best for: Fans of sweet and floral scents who want to walk into a room and dream-came-trued it for anyone around.

What I like: The packaging is a baby blue chocolate bar, so foodies look out.

What I don’t like: The scent really took the album title Short n’ Sweet to heart; it fades almost immediately.

My rating: 4/5

Packaging:

The Sweet Tooth collection is quickly becoming my favorite set of perfume bottles. As a chocolate lover with a whimsical decor vibe, I love displaying these candy bar-inspired fragrances on my vanity. The baby blue shade is especially perfect, because of how much it reminds me of Carpenter, the outfits she wears on the Short N’ Sweet Tour, and even her NPR Tiny Desk concert.

I love the aesthetic so much. My only complaint is that since this bottle is larger than my 30-milliliter Cherry Baby fragrance, it doesn’t fit in when standing side by side. I wish they offered this limited-edition scent in the smaller size as well.

First Impressions:

When I first opened the box to find the Me Espresso fragrance, I was so excited about the bottle, but anxious to smell it. A coffee-scented perfume wouldn’t be my go-to; I’m more of a floral girlie versus gourmand scents, but absolutely loved the fruity Cherry Baby, so I had high hopes for this — especially with Carpenter’s seal of approval.

According to the product description, Me Espresso is “a captivating, irresistible fragrance” that’s sultry, feminine, and sweet with the following notes:

Espresso bean

Cappuccino

Cocoa powder

Night-blooming jasmine

Vanilla orchid

Biscotti

Caramel

Sugared amber

Whipped cream

The first thing I noticed when I sprayed this on was that it reminded me so much of Cherry Baby’s base notes with coffee on top. It fits in with the Sweet Tooth family of scents, but has the vague inspo of “Espresso.”

Scente Beauty

After about a minute on, I realized how floral this fragrance really is with the jasmine and orchid. It’s more floral-forward with the cappuccino as a supporting character or guest star in one episode. It’s not really a coffee perfume at all. It’s very sweet, while not being too overpowering. Just a caramel-like floral burst that settles in quite nicely.

However, many TikTokers have said that this gives them grape soda vibes. I don’t get that, but I can see how the scent confuses people expecting to smell lattes instead of everything else.

How To Apply:

Where you apply your perfume is a personal preference. Lately, I have been spraying behind my ears for a more subtle scent that zhuzhes up my hair. However, since the Sweet Tooth collection isn’t long lasting, I also applied it to my décolletage area and wrists after getting ready.

Other options include spraying Me Espresso directly on your clothes or other pulse points on your body.

Similar Products:

Perfume content creator @plsmells claims Carpenter’s Me Espresso is attempting to be a dupe of Yves Saint Laurent’s coffee-scented Black Opium Eau de Parfum, which is on the more expensive side. If you’re looking for a fragrance that captures the cappuccino scent better than Me Espresso but (possibly) more budget-friendly, TikTok has a few suggestions.

Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Me Espresso Perfume Worth It?

If you’re looking for a coffee-scented perfume, Me Espresso is a bit of a letdown. This is a floral fragrance with a hint of a latte, like a cappuccino with all froth. It reminds me of Sabrina’s Vanilla Rose Cold Foam Latte at Alfred Coffee that came out when “Espresso” first dropped, which tasted more like flowers than actual coffee.

This scent also suffers from the issue Cherry Baby has; it won’t last you all day. It starts to fade completely away about 30 minutes into wearing it, but I did find that spraying it on clothes allowed for the smell to stick around a little longer. However, it’s not going to be around all night if you’re working late as a singer.

Plus, the very subtle coffee scent in Me Espresso almost immediately disappears after application.

Scent Beauty

Even though this isn’t everyone’s cup of tea (or espresso), I really loved it while it lasted. I tend to gravitate toward floral scents, so this was made for me. I got the coffee burst like a shot of espresso with an overall jasmine and orchid finish. I just don’t think anyone is going to be thinkin’ ‘bout this every night with its staying power.

This is also slightly more expensive than the rest of the Sweet Tooth collection, and not available in stores like Walmart, so you’ll need to pay extra for shipping. If I were to pick a Carpenter fragrance for my friends, I would go with Cherry Baby instead.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s Experiences Writer and a certified fangirl, I make it my job to try and support whatever my fave celebs and pop princesses are putting out. That includes their beauty, fashion, and even foodie endeavors. I’ll experience anything once, but my go-to products make me feel great, look cute, and vibe with my chill aesthetic.