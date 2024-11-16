Sabrina Carpenter has been working late since kicking off the Short n’ Sweet Tour in September. Fans at the show and on TikTok have been loving everything from Carpenter’s sparkling ‘fits to the surprise “Juno” positions she comes up with each night.

At each venue, fans have also been able to enjoy the official Short N’ Sweet Tour cocktail, which is a very appropriate espresso martini with Absolut and Kahlúa.

You May Recognize Sabrina’s Espresso Martini Recipe

The recipe for the espresso martini is very simple. In fact, it’s the same one as the Ozspresso Martini in the Wicked cocktail kit. To make it yourself, you need the following:

2 parts Absolut vodka

1 part Kahlúa

1 part espresso

3 whole coffee beans

Ice cubes

How To Make Sabrina’s Espresso Martini At Home

Of course, if you don’t want to go to the store because you’ve got serious bed chem with your mattress and are too cozy to get up, you can order an Absolut & Kahlúa Short n’ Sweet Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit for delivery. The official kit comes with everything you need to make the Short N’ Sweet Tour’s official cocktail.

The limited-edition kit was not only designed for fans to enjoy the official tour drink, but to also celebrate the blonde’s holiday Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, which drops Dec. 6 on the streaming platform. “This will be the perfect addition for any holiday celebration, cheers!” said Carpenter in the press release.

In each Absolut & Kahlúa Short n’ Sweet Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit, you get:

A bottle of Absolut vodka

A bottle of Kahlúa

Owen’s Espresso Martini Mix

A festive coupe glass with a red ribbon

Sabrina’s iconic kiss mark as an edible cocktail topper

An Honest Review Of Sabrina’s Short N’ Sweet Espresso Martini

The Sabrina Carpenter espresso martini kit is available for pre-order and will ship later this month, but I got to try a version of it early. Since I had all the ingredients I needed at home (because of the aforementioned Wicked cocktail kit), I made my own martini to sip and savor while listening to Short N’ Sweet.

Absolut

Even though it’s not special with unique ingredients, this is a tasty OG espresso martini. It’s also so easy to make thanks to the Owen’s Espresso Martini Mix. If I didn’t have that, I was going to make my drink with an instant espresso mix like Chamberlain Coffee’s cold brew singles.

Once you have your coffee, just add it to a shaker with ice, vodka, and Kahlúa. After giving it a good shake for about 10 seconds, pour into a martini glass. I tend to prefer creamy espresso martinis, but this was so delicious and sweet. It’s not as good as her “Espresso” ice cream, but it beats out Carpenter’s confusing vanilla rose latte from Alfred Coffee. This is my new go-to recipe, so it really is “that me espresso.”