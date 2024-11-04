No one does girly fashion like Sabrina Carpenter. The 25-year-old pop princess has ushered in a new era of feminine, flirty style — complete with bouncy hair, platform heels, and lingerie-inspired bodysuits. She’s been called a “life-sized Polly Pocket,” and for good reason. Her enviable Short n’ Sweet Tour wardrobe would be every doll’s dream.

In an Oct. 21 video for Vogue, Carpenter and her stylist Jared Ellner unpacked the inspiration for her tour looks — many of which are meant to invoke iconic movie stars of the 1950s and ‘60s like Brigitte Bardot, Marilyn Monroe, and Audrey Hepburn. She introduces one section of the show with a play on words called “Sabrina After Dark,” which is a reference to the 1960s variety show Playboy After Dark — another historical wink that’s evident in her tour style. Like her playful lyrics (“where art thou, why not uponeth me?”), Carpenter’s outfits and staging capture her cheeky, NSFW sense of humor.

Her tour looks may be swoon-worthy, but they aren’t exactly wearable IRL (unless you’re lucky enough to have somewhere to go that requires a bedazzled corset bodysuit) or available to buy (they’re custom-made by Victoria’s Secret, Patou, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin). Luckily, plenty of your favorite stores carry similar items, so it’s totally possible to take inspo from Carpenter’s vibe and apply it to your everyday style. Call me dumb and poetic, but I had to try it out for myself.

For A Girls’ Night Out With “Slim Pickins’”

For the first section of her show, Carpenter wears a corset and babydoll dress inspired by Bridgitte Bardot and the getting-ready scenes in Grease and Bye Bye Birdie. This look screams “girls’ night out” to me, and it’s what I used as a reference point for my outfit to see her perform in Brooklyn.

I took a page directly out of Carpenter’s book and chose a glittery, lingerie-inspired slip dress from Victoria’s Secret, paired with Princess Polly platform heels and white tights from Amazon. My concert experience and outfit came courtesy of Klarna, an online shopping platform that allows you to split payments into four interest-free installments. I ordered off the app, which has tons of different brands to choose from — plus, you can compare prices for similar items all in one place. My concert fit cost a total of around $240 (minus the accessories I had at home).

I borrowed this white handbag from a friend, but I’ve included a similar one from Brandon Blackwood below. This fit would be ideal for a flirty night out on the town, but don’t count on meeting a boy who’s jacked and kind — as Carpenter said, the pickins’ are slim these days.

For A Date Night Followed By “Bed Chem”

Being the neutrals-loving girl I am, this look was my favorite out of Carpenter’s tour outfits. The black lace bodysuit was inspired by Marilyn Monroe in There’s No Business Like Show Business and Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. Carpenter went the super-sultry route with a capri-length fitted number by Patou, but to make this more wearable, I built out a black date night outfit using a similar top as the base layer.

Good American’s lace bodysuit is a great alternative. It’s worth noting that it’s totally sheer, so you have to be willing to free the nip to wear this out on the town. I threw a faux leather bomber jacket from Princess Polly over the top to make it work for fall and allow me to cover up a bit. I paired this with a pleated mini skirt from Commense and PrettyLittleThing platform boots for the bottom half — which looked a bit over-the-top on my 5’8” frame but would be perfect for a 5’0” queen like Sabrina.

For accessories, I added a heart belt from PLT, a heart necklace from Princess Polly, and a Gucci bag I found at a vintage store (this Telfar bag does the trick as a substitute). I took my photos indoors so didn’t need sunglasses, but I threw a cat-eye pair from DEZI in my bag.

For A “Taste”-y Sunday Brunch

Carpenter’s last look of her tour set is a glittery two-piece by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The pop star told Vogue she got the idea for the outfit while watching the ABBA Voyage Show in London, where the computer-generated versions of the members were wearing a similar shimmery material.

For my Sunday brunch version of this look, I chose a pink satin mini dress from Show Me Your Mumu with a similar neckline to Carpenter’s. Since I learned her platform boots are a bit much for me (as much as I adore the look, I pulled out my Princess Polly pumps for a second wear). My favorite element of my version is this rhinestone heart bag from Anthropologie, which is the most Sabrina-coded accessory I have ever seen. I added simple silver jewelry like these pieces from Oma The Label.

For A “Busy Woman” Errands Day

For this athleisure fit, I took inspo from Carpenter’s Short ‘n Sweet vinyl photoshoot. She wears a blue ruffle two-piece set from designer Emily Essen (custom, of course). As much as I’d love to strut around town in this exact look, I needed something a little more suitable for going grocery shopping, so I created my own athleticwear version using her blue and white color palette.

This golf dress from REVOLVE is both cozy and elevated, and it pairs perfectly with white accents: a Free People bag, white workout headband, scrunch socks, and white sneakers. I wore a pair of Target shoes I already owned, but this pair from Saysh (founded by Olympian Allyson Felix) also does the trick.

Catch me blasting “Coincidence” in my headphones in the produce aisle.