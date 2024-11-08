I Tried 5 Wicked Cocktails To Celebrate The Movie
That’s that me “Ozspresso.”
The wait is almost over for the most anticipated film of the year, Wicked. Before you defy gravity and head to the theater, you and the Glinda to your Elphaba can celebrate its release with some Wicked-themed cocktails you can make at home.
Absolut has partnered with Universal Pictures on a “Cocktails Straight from Oz” kit that comes with everything you need to make five different Wicked drinks from the comfort of your own kitchen, including an Ozspresso Martini and Ozmopolitan.
As a fan of the musical and someone who loves a good themed sip, I tried all five creations to see what’s wonderful and what’s more wicked.
Inside The “Straight From Oz” Cocktail Kit
These boxes are available for purchase online and come with a Fandango code for a ticket to see Wicked in theaters, but they are a bit pricey at $156 each. Of course, the kits come with tons of ingredients to justify that price tag, including the following:
- Absolut
- Kahlúa
- Malibu
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- Dry vermouth
- 2 Triple Sec bottles
- Lime juice
- Cola
- Owen’s Espresso Martini Mix
- Owen’s Rio Red Grapefruit
- Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice
- Pimento olives
- Orange
- Dehydrated grapefruit crescents
- Coffee beans
- Gold & smoked sea salt
- Edible green glitter
- Edible pink glitter
- Gold cocktail picks
- Wicked martini glasses
5 Easy Wicked Cocktail Recipes In 1 Box
The Ozspresso Martini
- 2 parts Absolut Vodka
- 1 part Kahlúa
- 1 part espresso martini mix
- Garnish: 3 coffee beans
This is a basic espresso martini recipe with an Ozian name, so it’s hard to see how it really relates to the film. However, it was delicious. To make it, just add all your ingredients to a shaker with ice, and after shaking, pour into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans.
The Wickedly Dirty Martini
- 1 1/2 parts Absolut Vodka
- 1/3 parts dry vermouth
- 1/6 parts olive brine
- Garnish: 2 green olives on gold cocktail pick and edible green glitter
Like the Ozspresso Martini, this is just a basic dirty martini recipe, so flavor-wise, it’s not really giving Wicked. However, the added green glitter helps to make it Elphaba-themed and Wicked-core. Just add the sparkling garnish to your drink after stirring together all the ingredients with ice in a martini glass.
The Ozmopolitan
- 1 1/2 parts Absolut Vodka
- 3/4 parts triple sec
- 3/4 parts cranberry juice
- 3/4 parts lime juice
- Garnish: edible pink glitter and orange zest
There’s a running theme here of regular cocktail recipes with a Wicked-inspired name, but you can’t go wrong with a cosmopolitan. The trendy drink has made a comeback, but I’ve been spoiled by Taylor Swift’s version of the drink, the Tay-tini. I enjoy her creation more, and wish they spiced up the OG recipe here with some Wicked flavors for a unique sip.
For this Glinda-fied drink, add your ingredients to a shaker, mix together, strain into a martini glass, and garnish with your orange zest and pink sparkles.
The Popular Pink Punch
- 1 part Malibu
- 1 part cranberry juice
- 1 part grapefruit juice
- Garnish: dehydrated grapefruit slice
If you are going to make a Glinda (or Galinda) drink inspired by Ariana Grande’s character, this was my favorite of the two. It tastes like a sparkling tropical punch that would be served at the Ozdust Ballroom. It’s also easy to make. Just add all the ingredients to a glass with ice, and garnish with your grapefruit slice.
The Thrilling Nutty Elixir
- 2 parts Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- 4 parts cola
- 1/4 parts lime juice
- Garnish: Gold & Smoke sea salt
This drink is inspired by the Green Elixir in the Wicked musical, even though it’s not an emerald shade. Despite not being the right color, this drink makes up for its presentation in taste. To make this deliciously peanut butter-flavored cocktail, add your sea salt to a glass’ rim and fill with your ingredients.