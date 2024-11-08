The wait is almost over for the most anticipated film of the year, Wicked. Before you defy gravity and head to the theater, you and the Glinda to your Elphaba can celebrate its release with some Wicked-themed cocktails you can make at home.

Absolut has partnered with Universal Pictures on a “Cocktails Straight from Oz” kit that comes with everything you need to make five different Wicked drinks from the comfort of your own kitchen, including an Ozspresso Martini and Ozmopolitan.

As a fan of the musical and someone who loves a good themed sip, I tried all five creations to see what’s wonderful and what’s more wicked.

Inside The “Straight From Oz” Cocktail Kit

These boxes are available for purchase online and come with a Fandango code for a ticket to see Wicked in theaters, but they are a bit pricey at $156 each. Of course, the kits come with tons of ingredients to justify that price tag, including the following:

Absolut

Kahlúa

Malibu

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Dry vermouth

2 Triple Sec bottles

Lime juice

Cola

Owen’s Espresso Martini Mix

Owen’s Rio Red Grapefruit

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice

Pimento olives

Orange

Dehydrated grapefruit crescents

Coffee beans

Gold & smoked sea salt

Edible green glitter

Edible pink glitter

Gold cocktail picks

Wicked martini glasses

5 Easy Wicked Cocktail Recipes In 1 Box

The Ozspresso Martini

Rachel Chapman

2 parts Absolut Vodka

1 part Kahlúa

1 part espresso martini mix

Garnish: 3 coffee beans

This is a basic espresso martini recipe with an Ozian name, so it’s hard to see how it really relates to the film. However, it was delicious. To make it, just add all your ingredients to a shaker with ice, and after shaking, pour into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans.

The Wickedly Dirty Martini

Rachel Chapman

1 1/2 parts Absolut Vodka

1/3 parts dry vermouth

1/6 parts olive brine

Garnish: 2 green olives on gold cocktail pick and edible green glitter

Like the Ozspresso Martini, this is just a basic dirty martini recipe, so flavor-wise, it’s not really giving Wicked. However, the added green glitter helps to make it Elphaba-themed and Wicked-core. Just add the sparkling garnish to your drink after stirring together all the ingredients with ice in a martini glass.

The Ozmopolitan

Rachel Chapman

1 1/2 parts Absolut Vodka

3/4 parts triple sec

3/4 parts cranberry juice

3/4 parts lime juice

Garnish: edible pink glitter and orange zest

There’s a running theme here of regular cocktail recipes with a Wicked-inspired name, but you can’t go wrong with a cosmopolitan. The trendy drink has made a comeback, but I’ve been spoiled by Taylor Swift’s version of the drink, the Tay-tini. I enjoy her creation more, and wish they spiced up the OG recipe here with some Wicked flavors for a unique sip.

For this Glinda-fied drink, add your ingredients to a shaker, mix together, strain into a martini glass, and garnish with your orange zest and pink sparkles.

The Popular Pink Punch

Rachel Chapman

1 part Malibu

1 part cranberry juice

1 part grapefruit juice

Garnish: dehydrated grapefruit slice

If you are going to make a Glinda (or Galinda) drink inspired by Ariana Grande’s character, this was my favorite of the two. It tastes like a sparkling tropical punch that would be served at the Ozdust Ballroom. It’s also easy to make. Just add all the ingredients to a glass with ice, and garnish with your grapefruit slice.

The Thrilling Nutty Elixir

Rachel Chapman

2 parts Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

4 parts cola

1/4 parts lime juice

Garnish: Gold & Smoke sea salt

This drink is inspired by the Green Elixir in the Wicked musical, even though it’s not an emerald shade. Despite not being the right color, this drink makes up for its presentation in taste. To make this deliciously peanut butter-flavored cocktail, add your sea salt to a glass’ rim and fill with your ingredients.