If Taylor Swift’s most recent albums are any indication, she enjoys the occasional alcoholic beverage. Her not-so-mysterious red drinks at Travis Kelce’s games have even gone viral more than once. So when the ingredients for her supposedly self-dubbed Tay-tini cocktail were released, you can bet that Swifties (including myself) were allll over it.

The “Fortnight” singer may have several wine and champagne references in songs like “Maroon” and “Dress,” but it seems her drink of choice these days is a Sex and the City fave: the cosmopolitan.

Back in September 2023, celeb gossip account DeuxMoi shared that on a dinner date with friends at Casino in the Lower East Side neighborhood of NYC, the Tortured Poets Department songwriter was spotted allegedly ordering “several cosmopolitans.” Except, apparently, she doesn’t just sip on regular ol’ cosmos — she has her own remix of the classic vodka-based drink.

What’s In Taylor Swift’s Tay-Tini Cocktail & How To Make It

While Swift was out with Kelce and their pals, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, among others, in Las Vegas on April 26, the multi-hyphenate reportedly enjoyed what she calls a “Tay-tini” at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge.

The speciality cosmopolitan replaces the classic lime juice with lemons and throws in a splash of peach schnapps for additional flavor.

The speakeasy, located at the at ARIA Resort & Casino, has since added Swift’s Tay-tini to its menu, but I was able to mix it up at home and you can too. It’s actually pretty simple to make, which can be dangerous with how delicious Swift’s take on the cosmo is.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Swift appeared at the Golden Globes in January, she was seen drinking a vibrant red cocktail in a martini glass, which fans have speculated was likely the Tay-tini she’s now known to enjoy. It’s possible this blend of vodka and cranberry juice with lemon and peach could also be the red drink she had in hand at the Chiefs game versus the New York Jets last fall.

In either case, the Tay-tini is easy to order and even simpler to make at home. If you’re a Swiftie like me, here’s what you’ll need to make a Tay-tini based on a typical cosmopolitan recipe:

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce triple sec

1 ounce cranberry juice

1 ounce lemon juice

A splash of peach schnapps

Ice

Rachel Chapman

Combine your ingredients into a shaker. For the splash of peach schnapps, I poured in less than an ounce, but typically you want to just “count to one” and that should be enough.

Once you have everything together, shake until your drink is nice and chill. Then, pour into a martini glass or whatever vessel you have on hand. If you’d like to make your Tay-tini extra Insta-worthy, add an orange twist garnish on top.

The Tay-Tini Might Be My New Drink Of Choice

I enjoyed this drink *a lot*. It was the perfect blend of fruity flavors, and tasted like an alcoholic peach lemonade. In fact, it was so delicious that I drank mine too fast, which is only a problem because the vodka, triple sec, and peach schnapps eventually caught up with me. I don’t know how Swift was able to drink of several of these over dinner.

Swift had her red drink at the Chiefs game with Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda, according to the brand, which is how I’m going to try the Tay-tini next. Replacing the lemon juice with lemon soda will add a nice bit of bubbles and give this inspired cosmo a spritzy feel — perfect for the (cruel) summer.