Sarah Jessica Parker Just Launched A Ready-To-Drink Cosmo For SATC Fans

There’s no cocktail that’s as synonymous with Sex and the City as the Cosmopolitan. The hot-pink cocktail was Carrie Bradshaw and her squad’s signature drink, and if your go-to order is a “cheeseburger, large fries, and a Cosmopolitan” a la Carrie, the announcement that Sarah Jessica Parker launched a ready-to-drink Cosmopolitan will make you want to run, not walk, in your Manolo Blahniks to the liquor store. Plus, Carrie Bradshaw’s Cosmopolitan Cocktail with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits has already received an award, so you know it’ll be a tasty addition to your girls’ nights out.

For fans of Sex and the City, a Carrie Bradshaw-approved Cosmopolitan is long overdue. After all, the writer could be seen clinking glasses of the sweet cocktail with Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda throughout the series, and at the end of the first Sex and the City movie, the cast paid homage to the drink’s enduring popularity when Charlotte quipped, “Why did we ever stop drinking these?” Carrie responded, “Because everyone else started.” Iconic.

While Bradshaw famously said she didn’t really drink Cosmos during the original show, she’s since discovered a love for the fruity sip, sharing in a January 2021 Grub Street Diary post, “I didn’t really drink the cocktail until after we finished the show. I went to some place and had an exquisite one and then it started."

Courtesy of Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

Although the actress said she didn’t know how to “make them well” at the time, she’s since co-founded ready-to-drink spirits brand Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits with Ashley Benson, Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens, John Cena, and Playboi Carti — and unsurprisingly, a RTD Cosmopolitan cocktail was one of the first concoctions on the docket.

In true SJP fashion, the SATC star decided to mix up her “Perfect Cosmo” by giving it a modern twist on the classic beverage The cocktail, which has already gotten a Double Gold award from the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, gets its “sweet, yet perfectly balanced finish” from a mixture of cranberries, freshly squeezed lime and strawberry, as well as premium vodka and triple sec. So, while it might not be the exact same Cosmo that Carrie Bradshaw was drinking in the ‘90s, Parker believes the Thomas Ashbourne Perfect Cosmo would definitely be the iconic character’s new go-to.

Zach Scheffer

“We took the process very seriously; tasting different recipes, exploring a variety of ingredients, and seeing how flavors can come together like art,” she said in a press release. “This particular cocktail, while being closely associated to a well-known character I've played for many years, is also a personal favorite in my own life.”

In addition to the Perfect Cosmo, Thomas Ashbourne will also be serving up a ready-to-drink Margalicious Margarita (promoted by real-life friends and fellow co-founders Ashley Benson, Rosario Dawson, and Vanessa Hudgens), The Classic Old Fashioned from John Cena, and The Hardscatto from Playboi Carti.