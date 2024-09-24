Sabrina's Short N' Sweet Tour Set List Includes Surprise Songs

Sabrina Carpenter kept her latest album short and sweet, but the set list for the tour promoting it is much lengthier. After tons of fan speculation about which songs would make the cut, Carpenter unveiled her 21-song Short n’ Sweet Tour set list during her Sept. 23 opening show. The concert includes a few surprises, like a randomly chosen cover that will change each night, and the unfortunate retirement of a fan-beloved gimmick.

Carpenter debuted her kitschy Short n’ Sweet Show in Columbus, Ohio, welcoming her fans into a massive house set encompassing the stage. As expected, the set list features all 12 songs from her latest album Short n’ Sweet, and also includes several throwbacks. Oh, and there’s also one cover — although that will change each night.

Carpenter introduced her own version of surprise songs (a staple of the last tour she was part of, as an opener for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour), revealing to the crowd she’ll spin a bottle to choose which cover to perform. For the first night, that song was ABBA’s “Mamma Mia.”

There was one more surprise in Carpenter’s set list, but it was a pretty disappointing one. While her single “Nonsense” did make it into the show, Carpenter left the stage instead of performing one of her now-iconic “Nonsense” outros. Throughout her time on the Eras Tour, Carpenter changed up the last four lines of the song, treating each crowd to a unique (and usually very suggestive) rhyme. Sadly, it seems Carpenter has retired the outros for her Short n’ Sweet Tour.

That may be a but of a bummer for fans, but there are more than enough other musical delights to celebrate. Check out the full set list for Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour below:

"Taste" "Good Graces" "Slim Pickins" "Tornado Warnings" "Lie to Girls" "Decode" "Bed Chem" "Feather" "Fast Times" "Read Your Mind" "Sharpest Tool" "Opposite" "Because I Liked a Boy" "Coincidence" Surprise cover song "Nonsense" "Dumb & Poetic" "Juno" "Please Please Please" "Don't Smile" "Espresso"

The North American leg of Carpenter’s tour will run until Nov. 18. It’ll also have a European leg running throughout March 2025.