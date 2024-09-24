Sabrina Carpenter is working late in a city near you. The singer kicked off her Short N’ Sweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, Sept. 23, and gave Carpenters an all-new 21-song setlist to memorize, costumes for ‘fit inspo, and merch to save up for.

With tees priced around $50 and hoodies for $85, saving is definitely necessary. However, the price list for Short N’ Sweet merch isn’t that much higher than other artists like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour. As one fan pointed out, “unfortunately this has been the price of merch for the last couple of years.”

A Price Breakdown Of Short N’ Sweet Tour Merch

Alternate cover Short N’ Sweet CD — $15

Socks — $20

Tote — $30

Vinyl — $35

Hat — $40

T-Shirts — $45-$50

Jersey — $80

Crewneck — $80

Hoodie — $85

Along with making sure you’ve budgeted, there are a few other things to keep in mind when heading to the “Please Please Please” crooner’s shows like wait times, how early you can shop, and what the Wallet Pass is. Below is everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour merch.

There Are Merch Tables Outside The Venue

Similar to the Eras and GUTS Tours, you don’t need a ticket in order to buy Short N’ Sweet merch. There will be booths outside venues that open up before doors. Going early might even be the best tip for getting everything you want.

TikToker Amelia Mei (@ameliarrmei) was one of the first fans to buy merch at Nationwide Arena on Sept. 23. After seeing that tables were opening up at 1 p.m., Mei and her friend stopped by to wait in line. Luckily, there wasn’t much of a crowd.

Another fan on X also said, “The early merchandise line for #ColumbusShortnSweet Tour [was] not long at all,” and they got everything they wanted “in less than 10 minutes.” There are also tables inside the arena once doors open, but those are likely to be longer and you run the risk of some items selling out.

It’s still too early to say what will be Short N’ Sweet’s version of the viral blue crewneck from Swift’s Eras Tour, but fans are already loving the $80 soccer jersey with “69” on the back.

Merch Tips To Know Before Your Show

Shopping early can also be a perk if you’re driving to the venue. According to one fan, they aren’t handing out bags for merch, so it may help to put everything you purchase in your car before going into the venue. If you want to purchase a ton of merch, you could always wait till the show is over as well so you don’t have to carry it while dancing to “Espresso” and “Taste.”

The Short N’ Sweet Tour is also doing something called a Wallet Pass that gets you access to a special merch table inside and exclusive offers at different shows. For the Columbus show, the first 250 fans who purchased at least $50 worth of merch got a Short N’ Sweet zine. The collectible booklet was a larger version of the album insert.

To get the Wallet Pass, you need to register for your city online at least seven days prior to your show. If you’re going to multiple shows, you need to register for each one in order to be eligible for the different offers.

Some Of Short N’ Sweet Merch Is Online (& Slightly Cheaper)

Didn’t win the Ticketmaster battle? No worries. You can still purchase merch online. The official Sabrina Carpenter store even has the popular Short N’ Sweet soccer jersey for just $75, which is $5 cheaper than at the venue. The Short N’ Sweet online shop also has tees for $40 and a hoodie for $80 instead of $85, but you do have to pay for shipping, so it may turn out to be similar in price to the concert purchases.

Even though venues still have exclusive tour merch, here’s everything you can shop early with short n’ sweet ease online: