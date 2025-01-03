Sabrina Carpenter may have “brewed it for ya,” but Dunkin’ is the one finally serving up some of that me espresso. Nine months after the Short n’ Sweet singer released her Grammy-nominated hit in April 2024, an “Espresso”-inspired drink is available at the coffee chain.

Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso is part of Dunkin’s Winter 2025 menu, which also includes two lava cake beverages and the Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut. If your 2025 New Year’s resolution involves eating less sugar... let’s just say, this drop may not be for you, but for those looking for a short n’ sweet treat to get through that afternoon slump should consider going for a coffee run ASAP.

As a fan of the “Juno” singer, I’ve tried everything from “Espresso” ice cream to Carpenter’s caffeinated martini, but I’ve been waiting for a regular espresso drink inspired by the song since Coachella. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, along with everything else on Dunkin’s winter menu:

The Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso ($7)

Dunkin’s “Espresso” drink is made with espresso, oat milk, and brown sugar syrup that is shaken together. As Carpenter says in the ad for her new drink, she loves “shaking that ess.”

Dunkin'

Based on the name, I went in expecting a strong brown sugar taste, but got more of a burnt coffee flavor. Not really my thing. The smokiness may have come from the oat milk, so if I order this again, I plan to get it with regular milk or almond milk instead. I might also add in a dash of cinnamon on top to get more of that brown sugar flavor to come through.

Overall, I felt myself channeling Carpenter in her “Please Please Please” song and expecting too much from this drink. It may not be for me, but other TikTokers are loving it like @paytonwickizer. She says the drink is the “perfect mix” of sweetness with strong coffee flavor.

Rating: 3 out 5

The Lava Cake Signature Latte ($6)

Out of all the new drinks, the Lava Cake Signature Latte was my favorite. The signature lattes at Dunkin’ have become my go-to recently after trying the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte in the fall. These drinks may be sweet, but aren’t a sugar overload with a nice balance of coffee flavor.

Dunkin'

What I really loved was that this tasted like a frozen hot chocolate. The only reason it’s not getting a perfect score is that I loved the PSL version in the fall a lot more, and that deserves the 5.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Lava Cake Coffee ($4)

The Lava Cake Coffee was just as delicious, but didn’t have as strong a flavor, which is why it wasn’t my favorite of the three. This was more subtle, so it’s great if you’re not a fan of sweet drinks. It was like adding hot chocolate to your coffee, so you have a slight cocoa taste.

Dunkin'

It also doesn’t hurt that this is cheaper than the other drinks, so it’s delicious and more budget-friendly.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut ($2)

Dunkin'

Making a whoopie pie out of two cake doughnuts? Genius — so delicious, so soft, and so moist. Butttt it is a bit of a sugar overload. I could barely finish mine on its own, and needed a coffee to wash everything down. The best drink pairing was the Lava Cake Coffee because that wasn’t as sweet, so it helped to balance out the dessert.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Iced Lemon Loaf ($4)

The loaf was also pretty sweet, but the sour lemon helped to make it not so one-note of sugar. It’s more like cake than a slice of bread, so I would get this for an afternoon pick-me-up instead of breakfast.

Dunkin'

I really enjoyed how gooey and soft this was, and at times, it reminded me of a lemon bar, which is one of my favorite desserts.

Rating: 4 out of 5