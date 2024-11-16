Sabrina Carpenter really does leave quite an impression. She’s taking over Los Angeles, California, in a Short N’ Sweet way with pop-up experiences all over town for fans to check out before her shows at Crypto.com Arena and Kia Forum Nov. 15 through Nov. 18.

The tastiest of the Short N’ Sweet Tour experiences is Cash App’s Sabrina Carpenter Short N’ Sweet Cafe. From Nov. 15 through Nov. 17, Carpenter has taken over Verve Coffee Roasters at 8925 Melrose Ave. and created an Insta-worthy coffee shop for fans to take pics, buy merch, and sip on some themed drinks.

At the SNS-themed space, Cash App Visa cardholders can get 30% off on the Carpenter-inspired menu and Short N’ Sweet Tour merch, up to $40, but all fans can stop by this free cafe (though, be warned, waits can be as long as three hours). “I am so excited for the Short N’ Sweet Tour and to see all my fans at the shows,” Carpenter shared in a press release. “[I’m] excited for you to be able to experience the pop-ups too!”

The Menu At Sabrina’s Short N’ Sweet Cafe Is Too Cute

Prior to my Short N’ Sweet show on Friday, I stopped by a preview of the Carpenter-inspired cafe in Hollywood to see whether it’s worth recommending to others, and I absolutely loved it. The space is so immersive with photo ops and Easter eggs to Carpenter’s album like a Juno DVD on the shelf.

As a foodie, I also appreciate how on theme the menu is, with nods to songs like “Coincidence” and of course “Espresso.” The full menu includes:

Coincidence Flash Brew —$6.50

Short N’ Sweet — $6.75

Honeybee Draft Latte — $7

Dumb & Poetic Latte — $7.50

Heartbreak Jamaica — $5.25

Common Sense Chai — $6.25

Rachel Chapman

I really wanted to try everything, but since “Dumb & Poetic” is currently one of my favorite songs off the album, I had to order the classic drink made with steamed milk, house flavor, and a double shot of espresso.

An Honest Review Of The Dumb & Poetic Latte

I love a good coffee shop latte, and this was just that. You can order the Dumb & Poetic Latte hot or iced, and I chose the latter, which I enjoyed very quickly. The espresso was nice and smooth, and the house flavor added a good amount of sweetness.

Rachel Chapman

My friend tried the Coincidence Flash Brew, which is an iced nitro-infused cold coffee with a chocolatey sweetness and hint of berry. He said it was also sweet with a dessert-like taste.

If I were to go back, which I plan to do before the pop-up ends on Saturday, I might try the Common Sense Chai since it seems very in season right now with cinnamon and cardamom.

TL;DR

Overall, it was so much fun drinking one of Carpenter’s “that me espresso” beverages while snapping pics. I even picked up the coveted Short N’ Sweet Tour soccer jersey from the merch stand, so I don’t have to get to the concert super early and wait in a long line. If you’re a Carpenter fan in town for one of her shows, I highly recommend stopping by.

The Short N’ Sweet Cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the pop-up, so you have plenty of time to get a drink before dancing the night away to “Juno” and “Bed Chem.”