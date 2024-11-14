Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour is nearing the end of its U.S. leg, so, naturally, many fans are trying to get last-minute tickets. If you don’t want to spend your entire budget on resale options from StubHub or Ticketmaster, there is still a chance for you to snag floor seats — for *free* — to one of Carpenter’s shows in Los Angeles, California.

Welcome To Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Spot

Sponsored by T-Mobile, Sabrina’s Sweet Spot pop-up truck is coming to The Grove from Friday, Nov. 15, through Saturday, Nov. 16, with a chance for fans to win everything from merch to tickets. The truck, which will be parked in front of the Sephora at The Grove, will also have Short N’ Sweet-inspired treats and accessories.

One thing to note: The big giveaway — which includes signed merch and those coveted tickets — is only available for T-Mobile customers. So if you’re not a current customer, you better try to find one who can help you out.

On the upside, all Carpenters can stop by the pop-up for free treats and photo ops. T-Mobile designed the Sweet Spot pop-up to give fans a VIP experience, like the one the phone carrier offers to Magenta Status customers.

TikToker @arminarshe visited the Sweet Spot pop-up in Dallas, and went home with a complimentary phone charm, kissy lips chocolate, and an exclusive city-specific poster. The menu of what you can get also includes Please Please Peppermints and a DIY charm necklace kit.

And have you seen the truck itself? It’s so adorable — perfect for some concert outfit pics if you’re stopping by on your way to the show.

When Is Sabrina’s Short N’ Sweet Tour Truck Open?

Carpenter is performing three shows in Los Angeles from Nov. 15 through Nov. 18, but the Sweet Spot pop-up will only be parked at The Grove on Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. You don’t want to miss out on a chance to get some cute freebies before your show.

There Will Also Be A Short N’ Sweet Cafe

Yes, fans can expect a coffee shop takeover in LA while Carpenter is in town. The cafe, presented by Cash App, will be Insta-worthy, and fans can purchase new merchandise, as well as try a special Short N’ Sweet-inspired menu.

Carpenter said, “These pop-ups will be such a fun experience — and a way to make sure everyone gets ‘that me espresso’ so they can dance the night away at the concert.”

The Short N’ Sweet Cafe is running from Nov. 15 through Nov. 17 at Verve Coffee Roasters’ Melrose location (8925 Melrose Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. This would be a great first stop on your Carpenter-inspired day. Get your coffee and then head to The Grove for some treats and a chance to win tickets to a show.