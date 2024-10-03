The cost of resale tickets for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour may be equivalent to the sale price of a house, but you don’t have to drop a down payment to get closer to the stage. Some fans are getting upgraded to VIP — for free.

When the Short N’ Sweet Tour kicked off in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23, Carpenters noticed a nearly empty Spotify Top Listener Pit reserved for those who were able to purchase Fans First Front Row tickets during the Ticketmaster presale. The pit didn’t stay vacant for long, though, and was filled prior to the show with fans who were upgraded from the nosebleed section.

Hailey Madisyn shared on TikTok that she was given VIP tickets after the opener when someone from Carpenter’s team showed up in her section asking if people wanted an upgrade. Even though Madisyn got lucky, there are a few other ways to get pit tickets for a closer taste of Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet show that you have a bit more control over.

Sign Up For The Wallet Pass

One of the easiest ways you can get upgraded — but one you need to do daysss before you go — is register for the Short N’ Sweet Tour Wallet Pass. The totally free option unlocks special on-site offers at each show (in the U.S. only) like exclusive merch and, yes, ticket upgrades.

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

TikToker @idontlikerelish originally had seats in the nosebleeds for her Short N’ Sweet show, but was moved to section 107 days before thanks to the Tour Wallet Pass. According to the website, offers vary from show to show, so it’s possible ticket upgrades may not be an option at yours — but it doesn’t hurt to try.

To get the Tour Wallet Pass, you need to register for the Short N’ Sweet show you’re attending at least 7-10 days prior. The registration only requires your phone number, full name, and email address. The email you submit must be the same one you used to sign up for Carpenter’s mailing list. Everyone in your party should register so they have their own pass, and if you’re going to multiple shows, sign up for each one.

If you are selected for a special offer, you’ll be notified in your mobile pass ahead of time, so turn on notifications once you add everything to your Google Pay or Apple Wallet.

Post At The Show For Team Sabrina To See

Another way to get selected for a ticket upgrade and chance to go down to the pit is to post on social media. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted out their concert ‘fit and section at the arena once they arrived, and were brought to the pit during the show.

Taylor Swift’s team (aka Taylor Nation) used to do something similar when she had meet and greets after her shows, and recently invited Swifties to her Eras Tour movie premiere — so being a dedicated fangirl online can pay off.

If you want a chance for Team Sabrina to bless you as well, be sure to show up in a cute concert ‘fit and post on IG, X, and even TikTok. Don’t forget to tag Carpenter and @TeamSabrina so they can see it.

Other Methods May Work, But Please Please Please Be Kind

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

There’s also the chance of being randomly selected like Madisyn without the Wallet Pass or posting. However, if you want to be more proactive, you could always politely ask security about any upgrades.

TikToker @hitoshinso saw that fans were being brought to the pit during the show, and went around asking different security guards if they had extra wristbands available. Eventually, she was able to get upgraded. Her tips for this method is to “be persistent, but be very polite.”

Even though this has worked at previous shows, that doesn’t mean it’s going to work for you. Ultimately, there’s no harm in asking — the worst thing they can say is no. As long as you’re at the show, you’re already winning.