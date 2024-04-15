Coachella was full of surprises this year. On April 13 and 14, the festival kicked off its first weekend of performances — and despite this year’s alarmingly low ticket sales, fans flocked to the in-person shows (or the livestreams) to see their favorite artists. Per usual, the artists delivered their own version of excitement: Tyler, the Creator brought the action, Grimes came — unfortunately glitched — and went, Victoria Monét reminded fans of pop-R&B vigor, the list goes on. But the real gag was all of the surprise celebrity sightings.

From the lovebirds soaking in all the musical vibes (the Biebers and Tayvis) to musical guests such as Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, who took to the stage despite not being part of the announced lineup, here are all of the most surprising celebrity appearances from Coachella 2024.

01 Kesha Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Reneé Rapp invited an iconic performer to her Coachella set: Kesha. On April 14, both singers performed “TiK ToK,” where Kesha reworked her infamous opening line to, “Wake up in the morning like ‘F*ck P. Diddy.’”

03 Paris Hilton Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Welcome to The Simple Life (Coachella’s Version). In December 2023, Paris Hilton teased she and Nicole Richie had “some surprises in store” to celebrate their show’s 20-year anniversary. Now, it seems they’re rolling out those plans this year — and it’s a random surprise, indeed. On April 13, Vampire Weekend invited Hilton on stage to play cornhole, a game that requires players to successfully throw a bean bag into a board with a hole in it. “I haven’t played this game since The Simple Life,” Hilton said, before missing the target on the raised board. Well, at least she gave the crowd a heads up.

04 Billie Eilish Courtesy of Do LaB Lana Del Rey’s whispery cadence made Coachella stand at attention. That musical command was needed, as she brought out several surprise guests the crowd wouldn’t have wanted to miss — including Billie Eilish. Sat before a dimly-lit backdrop, the duo sung their respective hit ballads: Rey’s “Video Games” and Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” on April 12.

05 Nelly Furtado Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s Nelly Furtado’s promiscuous world, and we’re happy to live in it. The singer — whose career is in the middle of a renaissance — surprisingly appeared during DJ Dom Dolla’s set on April 13 to perform their single, “Eat Your Man.” (Yes, the Maneater-sphere is growing.) Though Furtado had one slip-up on stage, she championed through with her mic still on.

06 Justin Bieber Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images On April 14, Tems invited one of the biggest pop stars to her set: Justin Bieber. While performing Wizkid’s “Essence,” Bieber suddenly rose from the side of the stage to sing his verse. (For those that don’t know, he appeared on the track’s 2021 remix.) His appearance was the definition of surprising, as it’s been a few months since Bieber has performed live. Clearly, he hasn’t lost his spark. That’s not all, though. The Journals star also attended the festival with wife Hailey Bieber, and the couple was seen enjoying a few shows together.

07 Olivia Rodrigo John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo’s in her lead rocker-chick era. She fully leaned into that angst on 2023’s Guts, which is the lavender eclipse of the album’s current tour. With that said, it only made sense for her to grace the stage with an early-aughts alt-pop legend: Gwen Stefani. On April 13, Stefani performed with No Doubt, marking the first time the band has performed together in nearly a decade. While singing their 2000 track “Bathwater,” Rodrigo — who wore a “I <3 ND tank top” — came out to trade a few verses with Stefani.

09 A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Backgrid Let’s return back to Tyler, the Creator’s set. After his quick performance with Childish Gambino, the Cherry Bomb rapper pulled another surprise guest of out his hat: A$AP Rocky. The two — aka one of rap’s greatest friendship duos — performed “Potato Salad” before raging into “Who Dat Boy.” Earlier that evening, Rocky was also spotted enjoying the festival with Rihanna.