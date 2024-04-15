Coachella was full of surprises this year. On April 13 and 14, the festival kicked off its first weekend of performances — and despite this year’s
alarmingly low ticket sales, fans flocked to the in-person shows (or the livestreams) to see their favorite artists. Per usual, the artists delivered their own version of excitement: Tyler, the Creator brought the action, Grimes came — unfortunately glitched — and went, Victoria Monét reminded fans of pop-R&B vigor, the list goes on. But the real gag was all of the surprise celebrity sightings.
From the lovebirds soaking in all the musical vibes (the Biebers and Tayvis) to musical guests such as Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, who took to the stage despite not being part of the announced lineup, here are all of the most surprising celebrity appearances from Coachella 2024.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 02
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Welcome to
The Simple Life (Coachella’s Version). In December 2023, Paris Hilton teased she and Nicole Richie had “some surprises in store” to celebrate their show’s 20-year anniversary. Now, it seems they’re rolling out those plans this year — and it’s a random surprise, indeed.
On April 13, Vampire Weekend invited Hilton on stage to play cornhole, a game that requires players to successfully throw a bean bag into a board with a hole in it.
“I haven’t played this game since ,” Hilton said, before missing the target on the raised board. Well, at least she gave the crowd a heads up. The Simple Life
Lana Del Rey’s whispery cadence made Coachella stand at attention. That musical command was needed, as she brought out several surprise guests the crowd wouldn’t have wanted to miss — including Billie Eilish. Sat before a dimly-lit backdrop, the duo sung their respective hit ballads: Rey’s
“Video Games” and Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” on April 12. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It’s
Nelly Furtado’s promiscuous world, and we’re happy to live in it. The singer — whose career is in the middle of a renaissance — surprisingly appeared during DJ Dom Dolla’s set on April 13 to perform their single, “Eat Your Man.” (Yes, the Maneater-sphere is growing.) Though Furtado had one slip-up on stage, she championed through with her mic still on. Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images
On April 14, Tems invited one of the biggest pop stars to her set:
Justin Bieber. While performing Wizkid’s “Essence,” Bieber suddenly rose from the side of the stage to sing his verse. (For those that don’t know, he appeared on the track’s 2021 remix.) His appearance was the definition of surprising, as it’s been a few months since Bieber has performed live. Clearly, he hasn’t lost his spark.
That’s not all, though. The
Journals star also attended the festival with wife Hailey Bieber, and the couple was seen enjoying a few shows together. John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo’s in her lead rocker-chick era. She fully leaned into that angst on
2023’s , which is the lavender eclipse of the Guts album’s current tour. With that said, it only made sense for her to grace the stage with an early-aughts alt-pop legend: Gwen Stefani.
On April 13, Stefani performed with No Doubt, marking the first time the band has performed together in nearly a decade. While singing their 2000 track “Bathwater,” Rodrigo — who wore a
“I <3 ND tank top” — came out to trade a few verses with Stefani. Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Will Smith, you’ll always be a star. On April 14, the actor surprise
performed “Men in Black” — the theme song from his iconic 1997 film of the same name — during J. Balvin’s set. True to the track, Smith wore his all-black MIB suit (yes, Ray-Bans included) while hitting a few moves in front of a giant alien head. Don't miss a thing
Be the first to know what's trending, straight from Elite Daily