Sabrina Carpenter is shedding some light on how one of her most unserious songs on Short n’ Sweet was created. Before she performed “Juno” during her NPR Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 20, she told the crowd how the horny track originated as a joke between her friends. And the quip soon evolved into a whole song that’s now one of the highlights of her live performances.

“The day I wrote this song, it kind of came from a joke,” Carpenter said. “The night before I was writing a joke song with some friends, and I ad-libbed this line, 'Make you wanna make me Juno.' Because I just watched Juno.”

The cheeky reference to the 2007 pregnancy dramedy instantly caught on. “I was like, ‘That's a funny way to be like, “Knock me up, please. Now!”’ So then the idea for ‘Juno’ came to life.”

The final song stands out as one of the most innuendo-filled Carpenter tracks to date (which is really saying something), as the singer playfully suggests that her partner is so good in bed, she’d even consider having his baby. The song has taken on a whole new life thanks to Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour, where each performance, the pop star would contort her body into a new sex position during the line: “Wanna try out some freaky positions? Have you ever tried this one?”

Christopher Victorio/Shutterstock

Though her space was limited at the NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Carpenter still managed to bring some magic to that “Juno” moment, winkingly hitting a chime with her hip.

One of Carpenter’s co-songwriters Amy Allen also recently spoke about how “Juno” was created, telling Us Weekly on Dec. 17 that the idea for the song was “fully Sabrina.”

“I’m so grateful to have her as a collaborator for moments like that, because I think being a pop songwriter, like, five years ago, if somebody had come in with that concept, that would’ve been like, ‘I’m not sure people will get that,’” Allen said. “But because she’s so authentic and her artistry is so intact and she knows who she is, the second she started talking about her idea for that, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re doing this, it’s gonna be great and it’s gonna be witty and it’s gonna be heartfelt.’ She’s such a fearless leader with ideas like that.”