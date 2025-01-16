Nothing brings a sparkle to my eyes like a glittering eyeshadow palette or glossy lip combo. This adoration is only matched by my love of chomping on buttery popcorn while at my local movie theater. The best part about having these two interests? They’re not mutually exclusive. So when ColourPop announced its limited-edition makeup collection inspired by The Twilight Saga: New Moon (arguably the best film in the series) on Jan. 9, I was sat.

Inspired by the likes of Edward’s glittering skin, the maroon robes of the Volturi, and the shining power of an orange moon, the collection consists of 10 eye, lip, and body products that bring the aesthetic of the film to your glam. These shades cover a range of matte, metallic, and pearlescent finishes, so no matter your preference, you’ve got something to work with.

While the collection would be 1000/10 if Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner reunited for the packaging, ColourPop’s legendary, yet affordable formulas help make up for their absences.

Below, you’ll find my comprehensive and honest review of ColourPop’s sequel to its OG Twilight launch.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Courtesy of ColourPop

Fast Facts:

The New Moon Eyeshadow Palette Is Everything

The packaging: I am obsessed with the packaging of this palette. The photo on the cover is stunning, and everything from the binding to the metallic closure feels extra nice for only $24. The palette is so pretty that I wouldn’t blame anyone who wants to put it on display.

First impressions: After doing a swatch test of all 15 shades, I was really impressed with the pigmentation. The colors were very opaque, signaling that they’ll pop when applied to the eye. Combined with the creamy formula, this assures that the shadows will blend evenly without settling into fine lines. Plus, all the shades are super complimentary, so you can get a million different looks with the ease of a single palette.

How to apply: The best thing about ColourPop is that its products apply well with both fingers and brushes. I recommend using a dense eyeshadow brush to pack the colors on your eyelid and a fluffy blending brush to mix shades.

The Bloodsuckers Crème-To-Powder Eyeshadow Set Adds Some Edge

The packaging: While you can purchase the two New Moon Super Shock Shadows separately for $9, I’d argue that the grabbing Bloodsuckers set for $15 is a steal. The collab boxes and the shadow’s marble-like finish are beautiful, but the plastic packaging isn’t the most luxurious. However, for the price, it seems appropriate.

First impressions: ColourPop’s Super Shock Shadows have never done me dirty, and these new drops are no exception. The color payoff was unmatched, and the créme-to-powder formula always packs a punch. My favorite shade is the green-gold shimmer of We Won’t Bite, but the moody burgundy of The Volturi is a close second.

INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

How to apply: As previously mentioned, your fingers or the GOAT brush combo will ace product application.

The Love Triangle Creamy Eyeshadow Shadow Stick Set Is So Versatile

The packaging: Like with the Super Shock Shadows, I’d recommend choosing the Multichrome Shadow Stix Love Triangle (extra points for the name’s movie nod) set for $32. Even though the plastic is flimsy, the twist-up format is super user-friendly and eliminates the mess of loose glitters or powders.

First impressions: Based on my hand swatches, the metallic sheen of all three shades appears non-transparent, resulting in an ultra-striking finish. Also, as mentioned in the product’s name, they’re super creamy, making them easily blendable. I am obsessed with the green tint called It’s Always Been Him, but the burnt orange Vampire Girl and bronze Wolf Girl are just as dazzling.

How to apply: Twist the product to your desired length, and draw away. You can place it across the lid or as a fun liner.

The You Can't Trust Vampires Lip Liner & Lipstick Set Falls A Bit Short

The packaging: It can’t get more iconic than having the Volturi posted up on a lip kit box. This makes opening up the duo even more fun. As for the products, I have zero complaints about the lip pencil, but I don’t love the lipstick’s frail plastic container.

First impressions: This pencil was immediately added to my makeup bag. The formula was remarkably smooth, which simplifies the blending and smudging process, and the color was my ideal shade of crimson.

On the flip side, I wasn’t into the lipstick. I wish the formula was thicker, and when I tested its promise of an eight-hour non-transfer, the product was left on my straw and disappeared from the center of my lips.

How to apply: To use the lip liner, remove the cap and line away. When it starts to get low, just sharpen the tip. For the lipstick, twist the vial and apply how you’d prefer.

The Bella! Where The Hell Have You Been, Loca? Lip Liner & Lipstick Set Is A Cute Nod To The Film

The packaging: Who wouldn’t want to receive a lip kit with Taylor Lautner’s face on it? That probably explains why this duo is already sold out on ColourPop’s website. As for the rest of the packaging, my loves and concerns are the same as the You Can’t Trust Vampires set. But, naming this product after the viral internet meme was a fire choice on ColourPop’s part.

First impressions: While I remained enamored with the lip liner’s formula and disenchanted with the lipstick, overall, this color just wasn’t for me. The ashy undertones washed me out — it’s the reason why I only reach for chocolate brown lip liners during my Sephora trips.

How to apply: Follow the same instructions as listed for the You Can't Trust Vampires set.

The It's a Wolf Thing Glow Body Oil Gives You The Glowiest Shine

The packaging: The pump packaging is incredibly sleek and easy to use — an A+ in my book.

First impressions: From just two pumps of this oil, my skin had the most stunning shine. It looked golden with small flecks of glitter that reflected light at every angle. The sweet vanilla smell sealed the deal. Now that we’re in puffer coat weather, it won’t get much use, but the product will be making lots of appearances when I’m able to bring out my denim shorts and sundresses.

How to apply: Squirt two small pumps onto the skin and massage for the ultimate glow.

Is ColourPop’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon Makeup Collection Worth It?

ColourPop’s new Twilight-inspired makeup collection has two thumbs up from me. Creative packaging that speaks to the fandom mixes with creamy formulas, vivid colors, and a gag-worthy lip liner for a well-priced and well-rounded group of products. Despite my issues with the lipsticks and plastic packaging, I’d go as far as to say that, it’s definitely worth more than you’re paying for.

ColourPop has already nailed one iconic franchise, so if the brand gets into the lab with a Hunger Games or Divergent partnership, I’ll be handing over my credit card expeditiously.

About Me:

Out of all the beauty products I have the privilege of reviewing as Bustle Digital Group’s Associate Beauty Editor, makeup launches are always my favorite. As for my tastes, I lean toward maximalism with a love of glitter eyeshadow and glossed lips. I also love a good highlighter, and brow gel is the foundation of my whole routine. There’s no fun in makeup without experimentation.