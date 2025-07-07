Livvy Dunne, Joshua Jackson, & More Stars Lit Up NYLON's 4th Of July Party

When you think of a perfect Fourth of July party, a lake house with friends, food, and cocktails probably comes to mind. Well, NYLON turned that up to the extreme this year with its residency at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York. The four-day event offered exclusive DJ sets, freebies, and beachside party vibes that attracted some of the biggest names to turn up for more than just a fireworks show.

NYLON Nights: Fire at The Surf Lodge kicked off on Wednesday, July 2 and kept the party going all holiday weekend long into the night on Saturday, July 5. Each evening, NYLON Membership subscribers gathered with A-list celebrities and buzzy influencers to enjoy world-class DJ sets from headliners including Soffi Tukker, Hugel, and Adriatique.

Amidst the partying, guests could indulge in sponsored activations and products, like ASOS’ style suite, gelato and scents courtesy of Nautica, Sally Hansen and Vera Wang samplings, and festive cocktails from Patrón and Recess.

The superstars weren’t just behind the DJ booth. A ton of actors and influencers turned up to ring in the summer celebration alongside NYLON partygoers.

Joshua Jackson

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

From Dawson’s Creek to The Surf Lodge, Joshua Jackson stuck to the basics in a classic white T and navy blue shorts for the weekend-long party.

Livvy Dunne

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Gymnast Livvy Dunne took a break from being TikTok’s obsession after her viral runway split to dance the night away in a striking with dress at the holiday celebration.

Ashtin Earle

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Ashtin Earle kept the white party aesthetic going in a summer-y two-piece.

Bethenny Frankel

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel nailed the beach-y vibe in a mint-green sundress.

Peter Weber and Dale Moss

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Two bachelors are better than one! Bachelor stars Peter Weber and Dale Moss hung out at the July 4th event.

Remi Bader

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

It’s not a real party unless Remi Bader shows up. The it-girl turned a patriotic look in a white top and polka-dotted skirt.

Tinx

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

And of course, Tinx lit up the dance floor in her club-ready zebra print.