Sofi Tukker & Adriatique Will Headline NYLON's 2025 Residency At The Surf Lodge

It’s time to wake up the Hamptons. NYLON is launching its biggest summer event ever this year in the New York getaway, taking over The Surf Lodge in Montauk for a weekend dedicated to club music, hard partying, and all things nightlife. The residency will feature a lineup of world-class DJs and performers, and you’re going to want to get your name on the exclusive guest list ASAP.

The newly announced NYLON residency will expand on the brand’s 2024 Fourth of July party at The Surf Lodge, which was headlined by Natasha Bedingfield and featured tons of food, beauty, and swag stations (as well as tons of buzzy attendees showing off enviable summer ‘fits). This time around, the party will last a whole weekend, with huge artists performing each night at the massive Independence Day takeover.

The exclusive event serves as the first preview of the new NYLON Membership program, a free, invite-only subscription that grants influential partygoers access to NYLON’s parties, events, and partner clubs. You can learn more and apply for a membership at NYLON’s website.

Once you’ve got your name on the list, here’s what you can expect from the NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge.

The 4-Day Party Starts In July

Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

NYLON’s residency will kick off on Wednesday, July 2, with the celebration continuing into the weekend until its final night on Saturday, July 5.

The Lineup Is A Party Girl’s Dream

Here are the party-starting artists who will be performing at the residency:

July 3: Sofi Tukker

Sofi Tukker July 4: Hugel & Special Guest

Hugel & Special Guest July 5: Adriatique

EDM duo Sofi Tukker, who have become known for their electronic twist on the White Lotus theme song, will be supporting their new album Butter. They previously told Elite Daily that this “bossa nova Brazilian jazz album” is “very different from what we typically do.”

Chart-topping DJ Hugel is teasing a special guest during his Fourth of July set. He did just release a club banger with David Guetta and Kehlani — so we’re just manifesting over here.

Finally, DJ duo Atriatique will bring their stadium-filling sound to The Surf Lodge with a performance that promises to be up there with their recent set in a giant Grecian marble quarry. It’s officially going to be a party girl summer.