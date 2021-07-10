Are you still waiting for your Hogwarts letter to arrive? Well, wait no more. The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in Burbank, California gives you a chance to be surrounded by tons of Hogwarts letters while standing in the Dursleys’ living room. That’s just one of the many Harry Potter-inspired photo opps included in the newly imagined backlot tour. There are also Insta-worthy moments that include repotting mandrakes, attending Potions class, and even chilling in Harry Potter’s cupboard under the stairs.

These picture-perfect moments are all part of the regular studio tour ($69), which just reopened to the public on June 26. If you’ve been on the Warner. Bros Studio Tour before, this upgraded version is a completely different experience. You’ll still get a chance to ride around the working backlot to see things like Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls and soundstages for shows like Friends. But once the guided portion has concluded, that’s when the real magic begins.

Your tour group will be dropped off at the all-new Action and Magic Made Here interactive experience, which includes props and costumes used in both the DC and Harry Potter films. The Wizarding World section is where you’ll find Harry Potter sets that will make you feel like you’ve stepped inside the movies you know and love. So, if you’re looking to Accio some major likes on the ‘Gram, you’ll definitely want to snap some pictures in these eight Harry Potter-themed photo opps on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

01 Stand Next To The Triwizard Cup You’ll begin your tour in the brand new Welcome Center, which includes a Starbucks for you to grab a latte while you wait for your journey to begin. Near the Starbucks is a giant Triwizard Cup from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Get a pic standing next to the cup with your own cup of coffee in hand.

02 Brew Something Together In Potions Class Rachel Chapman/Elite Daily In this area that looks exactly like the Potions classroom in Hogwarts, you can mix together your very own Antidote to Common Poisons. If you add in all the right ingredients, like mistletoe berry and unicorn horn, your brew will light up blue and smoke will appear. Record yourself mixing your very own potion in a TikTok video or Boomerang for the ‘Gram. You could also just get a snap standing in front of all the jars of ingredients that line the back wall of the classroom.

03 Learn Some Wand Choreography From The Films Near the Potions class, you’ll see an interactive area where you can learn some actual wand choreography from the Harry Potter films. Your lesson could help you pick up cool poses to do in your various Insta snaps. You could even try one of the poses right away for a cute pic standing in front of the shelves of wands. It looks just like you’re standing in the middle of Ollivanders wand shop.

04 Head To The Great Hall To Be Sorted Into Your Hogwarts House If you’ve been on the tour before, you might remember there was a chance for you to be sorted into your Hogwarts house before. However, they’ve totally upgraded the experience for this new tour. Now, you’ll be sorted by the Sorting Hat while sitting in the Great Hall. You’ll feel just like Harry Potter in his first year at Hogwarts. Have a friend snap a picture of you sitting with the Sorting Hat above your head, and caption it with your house’s motto.

05 Repot Some Mandrakes In A Hogwarts Greenhouse Courtesy of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Across from the Great Hall, you’ll find a Hogwarts greenhouse where you can attend Herbology. Today’s lesson: repotting mandrakes. If you forgot your earmuffs, no worries. The mandrakes’ cries aren’t as bad as they are in the movie. Though, it might make a cute picture of you pulling out a mandrake with one hand while covering your ears with the other.

06 Visit Newt Scamander's Workshop From Fantastic Beasts Not only are there Harry Potter sets, but there’s a section dedicated to the Fantastic Beasts series as well. In it, you can peer out the window in Newt Scamander's workshop to see all the magical creatures. Snap a picture as if you’re researching something or get a Boomerang of you popping out of Newt’s magical suitcase.

07 Receive Your Hogwarts Letter In The Dursleys’ Living Room This is your chance to surround yourself with a ton of Hogwarts letters. This Harry Potter-inspired photo opp is probably the coolest one on the tour, and looks just like the scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone when all the letters fly into the Dursleys’ home from the fireplace. At just the right angle, it’ll look like the room is filled with letters. You could even snap an adorable pic leaning against the Dursley mantel, which features actual photos of Dudley, Uncle Vernon, and Aunt Petunia.

08 Hang Out In Harry’s Cupboard Under The Stairs Rachel Chapman/Elite Daily Of course you can’t leave without checking out Harry Potter’s infamous cupboard under the stairs. Sit on his bed while admiring all the trinkets he has on his shelves, like a Beanie Baby and apple. Either get a selfie in the room or have your friend snap a picture of you inside with the door propped open.

If you’re really looking to immerse yourself in the world of Harry Potter, the all-new Warner Bros. Studio Tour does just that. It not only includes these amazing sets for magical vacay photos, but an entire Harry Potter section in the studio store. You’ll find tons of merch that you’d also see in places like Harry Potter New York and the Universal Studios theme parks.

It’s definitely a must-do for Harry Potter stans visiting SoCal. If you’re a Southern California resident, there are also discounted tickets for only $57. Tours run on the weekends for now, but will be opening up Thursday through Monday starting July 15.

