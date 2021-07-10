Are you still waiting for your Hogwarts letter to arrive? Well, wait no more. The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in Burbank, California gives you a chance to be surrounded by tons of Hogwarts letters while standing in the Dursleys’ living room. That’s just one of the many Harry Potter-inspiredphoto opps included in the newly imagined backlot tour. There are also Insta-worthy moments that include repotting mandrakes, attending Potions class, and even chilling in Harry Potter’s cupboard under the stairs.
These picture-perfect moments are all part of the regular studio tour ($69), which just reopened to the public on June 26. If you’ve been on the Warner. Bros Studio Tour before, this upgraded version is a completely different experience. You’ll still get a chance to ride around the working backlot to see things like Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls and soundstages for shows like Friends. But once the guided portion has concluded, that’s when the real magic begins.
Your tour group will be dropped off at the all-new Action and Magic Made Here interactive experience, which includes props and costumes used in both the DC and Harry Potter films. The Wizarding World section is where you’ll find Harry Potter sets that will make you feel like you’ve stepped inside the movies you know and love. So, if you’re looking to Accio some major likes on the ‘Gram, you’ll definitely want to snap some pictures in these eight Harry Potter-themedphoto opps on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.
If you’re really looking to immerse yourself in the world of Harry Potter, the all-new Warner Bros. Studio Tour does just that. It not only includes these amazing sets for magical vacay photos, but an entire Harry Potter section in the studio store. You’ll find tons of merch that you’d also see in places like Harry Potter New York and the Universal Studios theme parks.
It’s definitely a must-do for Harry Potter stans visiting SoCal. If you’re a Southern California resident, there are also discounted tickets for only $57. Tours run on the weekends for now, but will be opening up Thursday through Monday starting July 15.