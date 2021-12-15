Have you ever wanted to walk through Stars Hollow or sit on the iconic orange couch in Central Perk? These are all things you can do on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood. The tour, which reopened in June, is a must-see for fans of Gilmore Girls, Friends, and even Harry Potter, but no worries if you’re not flying out to California anytime soon. You can still take a piece of your fave TV show and movie home with you, thanks to the new Warner Bros. Studio Tour online store.
Exclusive merch and items you’d previously only find in the massive gift shop on the Warner Bros. studio lot are now available for purchase online. So, if you’ve always wanted to sip coffee from Luke’s Diner or Central Perk, you can recreate that vibe with a brand new mug at home. There’s even a Dragonfly tea set for you and the Sookie to your Lorelai to enjoy as you sip and spill the tea.
Even Harry Potter fans can trade in their robes for some Hogwarts house spirit jerseys. The Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff jerseys are super cute and perfect for showing off your house pride in your OOTDs. Speaking of ‘fits, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour online store even has some cozy winter wear for when you “smell snow” like Lorelai does and want to stay warm all season long. Need some last-minute holiday decor? You’ll want to scoop up some of the exclusive Friends ornaments.
There are also plenty of merch inspired by DC comics like a Wonder Woman leather jacket and spirit jersey. Pretty much, no matter what standom you follow, you’re sure to find something cute from the new Warner Bros. Studio store that you’ll want to add to cart ASAP.
