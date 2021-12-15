Have you ever wanted to walk through Stars Hollow or sit on the iconic orange couch in Central Perk? These are all things you can do on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood. The tour, which reopened in June, is a must-see for fans of Gilmore Girls, Friends, and even Harry Potter, but no worries if you’re not flying out to California anytime soon. You can still take a piece of your fave TV show and movie home with you, thanks to the new Warner Bros. Studio Tour online store.

Exclusive merch and items you’d previously only find in the massive gift shop on the Warner Bros. studio lot are now available for purchase online. So, if you’ve always wanted to sip coffee from Luke’s Diner or Central Perk, you can recreate that vibe with a brand new mug at home. There’s even a Dragonfly tea set for you and the Sookie to your Lorelai to enjoy as you sip and spill the tea.

Even Harry Potter fans can trade in their robes for some Hogwarts house spirit jerseys. The Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff jerseys are super cute and perfect for showing off your house pride in your OOTDs. Speaking of ‘fits, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour online store even has some cozy winter wear for when you “smell snow” like Lorelai does and want to stay warm all season long. Need some last-minute holiday decor? You’ll want to scoop up some of the exclusive Friends ornaments.

There are also plenty of merch inspired by DC comics like a Wonder Woman leather jacket and spirit jersey. Pretty much, no matter what standom you follow, you’re sure to find something cute from the new Warner Bros. Studio store that you’ll want to add to cart ASAP.

01 Dragonfly Inn Floral Teapot Dragonfly Inn Floral Teapot Warner Bros. Studio Tour $35 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour This Dragonfly Inn pot is tea-riffic. This cottagecore piece looks like something you’d definitely find in the adorable bed and breakfast owned by Lorelai and Sookie in Gilmore Girls. It’s perfect for your next tea party with your besties, and it’ll make you feel like you’re at one of Emily’s DAR meetings.

02 Gilmore Girls Pom Pom Beanie Gilmore Girls Pom Pom Beanie Warner Bros. Studio Tour $29 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Throughout the series, winter-loving Lorelai can be seen wearing so many cute beanies. You need something just as cute and cozy to keep you warm this time of year. This Gilmore Girls beanie is especially adorable with the matching pom pom on top, and it comes in a cream or grey color.

03 Stars Hollow Photo Frame Stars Hollow Photo Frame Warner Bros. Studio Tour $17 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour You’ll find some cute home decor on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour online store like this Stars Hollow picture frame. You can put a pic of you with your Gilmore Girls-loving bestie inside. Or, keep it as is, because it looks just like the iconic Stars Hollow sign from the show.

04 Gilmore Girls Gazebo Ornament 'Gilmore Girls' Gazebo Ornament Warner Bros. Studio Tour $8 SEE ON Warner Bros. STUDIO TOUR Bring Stars Hollow to your home for the holidays with this adorable Gilmore Girls ornament, which looks just like the iconic gazebo from the show.

05 Luke’s Diner Mug Luke's Mug Warner Bros. Studio Tour $15 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour If you love coffee just as much as Lorelai does, you can never have too many mugs to sip out of. If only Luke’s Diner was a real place where you could enjoy some coffee poured by a grumpy man in flannel and a backwards baseball hat. Until it does exist IRL, this adorable Luke’s Diner mug is the next best thing.

06 Stars Hollow Pillow Stars Hollow Pillow Warner Bros. Studio Tour $33 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Another cute home decor item is this Stars Hollow throw pillow. It looks just like the sign and will be an adorable addition to your couch or bed. You can even use it to get cozy as you rewatch all the Gilmore Girls episodes for the millionth time on Netflix.

07 Luke’s Diner PJ Pants Luke's PJ Pants Warner Bros. Studio Tour $33 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Match your mug of coffee to your PJs. For the ultimate cozy mornings, sip on a fresh brew while wearing these Luke’s Diner pants. The blue plaid even matches like 90% of the shirts that Luke wears in the series.

08 Friends Plate Set Friends Plate Set Warner Bros. Studio Tour $29 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Give your kitchen a Friends refresh by picking up some new kitchenware, like this color-accented plate set. It features adorable little nods to the series, and comes in either red or yellow. These are the perfect plates to use at your next Friends-inspired Thanksgiving or dinner date.

09 Friends Reunion Spirit Jersey Hoodie Friends Reunion Spirit Jersey Hoodie Warner Bros. Studio Tour $60 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Another cozy item on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour site is this Friends reunion hoodie. The black spirit jersey was made to celebrate the Friends: The Reunion special, which took place at the Warner Bros. Studio. On the front, you’ll find all your favorite characters’ names, so they’ll always “be there for you.”

10 You're My Lobster Hand Towel You're My Lobster Hand Towel Warner Bros. Studio Tour $13 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Also for your kitchen, you can get this “you’re my lobster” hand towel. It features the adorable quote from the show, and is actually the perfect gift to get your partner to remind them how much you care.

11 Central Perk Polka-Dot Mug Central Perk Polka-Dot Mug Warner Bros. Studio Tour $17 See on Warner Bros. Studio Tour The next time you have friends over just to chat while sitting on the couch, you can serve up some coffee in these Central Perk mugs from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour online store. It’ll make you feel like you’re actually in the iconic coffee shop from the show. All that’s left is to find someone to serenade you with a rendition of “Smelly Cat” while you sip.

12 Friends Turkey Ornament 'Friends' Turkey Ornament Warner Bros. Studio Tour $8 SEE ON Warner Bros. STUDIO TOUR Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, and Chandler would love this Friends ornament, which is a hilarious reference to the Thanksgiving episode when Monica has a turkey on her head.