2022 might just as well be called the Year Of Jenna Ortega. The former Disney Star has been busy, starting with her role in the reboot of the classic horror movie Scream and A24’s slasher film X, and most recently, starring as everyone’s favorite sulky, death-obsessed teen, Wednesday Addams, in Netflix’s hit show Wednesday. Her portrayal of the Addams family daughter included an iconic self-choreographed dance number that has since gone viral on TikTok, and MAC’s Lip Pencil in Nightmoth promptly sold out after it was ID’d as the product behind Wednesday’s signature goth-y lip. In real life, her beauty looks have been just as noteworthy — Ortega has killed in on the red carpet since she was a child, and the looks just keep getting better. Keep scrolling to see Jenna Ortega’s beauty evolution from fresh-faced child star to goth beauty icon.

December 2014: Fresh-Faced Jenna Ortega Paul Redmond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Starting off from the beginning of her career, Ortega attended the GenerationOn Youth Charity Holiday Gift Wrapping Party with soft waves and a bare face.

February 2016: Jenna Ortega’s No-Makeup Makeup Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2016, at Miss Me and Cosmopolitan’s Spring Campaign Launch, Ortega rocked a side part and side-swept bun, with some face-framing pieces in the front. She kept the makeup look natural with black liner, fluffy lashes, a natural base, and a glossy lip.

March 2016: Jenna Ortega’s Bronze Makeup Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the premiere of the film Miracles From Heaven, Ortega wore another low, side-bun. Her makeup featured gold and bronze-toned eyes, an adorable nose highlight, and matte neutral lipstick.

April 2017: Jenna Ortega’s Sleek Style Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ortega tried a new look at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. Her hair was sleek and straight with a middle-part, and she paired rose-gold eye shadow with a light pink gloss to complement the shimmer in her outfit.

March 2018: Jenna Ortega’s Smoky Lewk Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, Ortega styled soft waves with her front strands pulled back out of her face. Her eye makeup was smoky, with a strong brow and contour.

February 2019: Jenna Ortega Accessorizes Presley Ann/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2019 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party, the You star played it up with more accessories. She wore her signature soft waves and adds a graphic beanie. Underneath her fishnet veil, she wore rose-toned makeup featuring pink eyes, bright pink blush, and pink gloss.

May 2022: Jenna Ortega’s Barbiecore Aesthetic Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ortega complemented her Barbiecore, hot-pink Valentino outfit with a bright pink lip for the 2022 Met Gala. Her skin gave a glazed doughnut sheen, which paired perfectly with curtain bangs and subtle hair accessories.

November 2022: Jenna Ortega Goes Moody Goth Natasha Campos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wednesday, er, Ortega officially entered her moody-goth era at The Critic’s Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television.

November 2022: Jenna Ortega Meets Corpse Bride Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ortega kept playing up her goth beauty aesthetic at the Wednesday premiere with a super-dark smoky eye and purple-tinged hair. And can we have a moment of silence for this corpse bride-worthy Versace outfit, complete with a lace black veil?

December 2022: Jenna Ortega’s Short Hair Jenna Ortega’s style during her Dec. 16 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon did not go unnoticed by fans. Not only was her wolf cut a departure from the Golden Globe nominee’s Wednesday hair, but her black maxi dress and white oxford collar definitely paid tribute to her time at Nevermore Academy.

May 2023: Jenna Ortega Goes Goth Glam At The 2023 Met Gala Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Still rocking a shorter cut, Ortega elevated her #Wednesdaycore signature style to goth glam at the 2023 Met Gala. The star, who wore Thom Browne, stunned with lighter, half-up half-down hair, and a subtle cat eye while she celebrated this year’s Karl Lagerfeld theme.

Additional reporting by Elite Daily editors.