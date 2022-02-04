I’m Obsessed With Kendall Jenner’s New Curtain Bangs

Blinds and shutters are out; the only way to decorate anymore is with curtains. If you don’t believe me, check out Kendall Jenner’s new curtain bangs. She got the new look on Feb. 3, so if you thought the curtain bang trend was on its way out, good luck. You’re about to see hundreds more folks with the look. TBH, I may just put curtains on everything: my forehead, windows, doorway, pants, cat.

The model and reality TV star showed off her new style on her Instagram story and also shared with followers how she’s taking the look from day to night. At first, Jenner’s chilling in a car, the wind lightly blows her new cut around, and she’s showing off how well it moves. She’s got a hoodie and sunglasses on; she’s about as relaxed as possible. Then, only two hours later, we’ve got a scene change and her new curtain bangs are ready to take on the town. Jenner styled her new bangs to flare out just over her perfectly done eyebrows. Her new bangs are sleek and shiny, which pairs amazingly with her contoured cheeks and a glossy lip.

Jenner rarely changes up her look, especially compared to her hair chameleon sisters Kim and Kylie. The 26-year-old almost always has mid-length, dark brown hair cut with long layers and a middle part, although she’ll change up her look slightly for campaigns or photo shoots. In fact, it was only back in July 2021 that Jenner tried out curtain bangs before for an Elle magazine cover.

But now, the look is back.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner / Instagram

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner / Instagram

While it seemed like 2020 and 2021 were the years of the curtain bang, Jenner’s haircut says the look is here to stay in 2022. And she’s not the only celebrity keeping the trend going. Kristen Stewart also got curtain bangs to kick off the new year.

At this rate, a new celebrity will debut the look about every other week. I don’t know about you, but I’m here for it.