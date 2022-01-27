Kristen Stewart Just Decided Curtain Bangs Are Back

The Princess Di actor recently underwent another transformation. After getting the royal’s iconic bob for her role in Spencer, Kristen Stewart changed things up with curtain bangs. Bouncing from such a classic look, her new style is beyond trendy and modern. Talk about a time jump from the ‘90s to 2022.

This new ‘do made its first appearance on Stewart’s longtime hairstylist’s Instagram. Adir Abergel, who’s also worked with Saoirse Ronan and Nicole Kidman, shared a black-and-white picture of the actor with her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun. Her new bangs are cropped short over her brows and layered out to the side so that the ends reach all the way to her jaw. It’s wispy, effortlessly face-framing, and creates a lot of movement which made for a perfect messy bun moment.

But that’s not all that’s up with Stewart’s new look. While she’s still rocking the blonde, her hair was super highlighted. The many notes of blonde make it look like she just left a tropical vacation. She also let her roots grow in the underlayer to create an almost dual-tone look. It gives her new look a slightly lived-in touch.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Curtain bangs have been trending for two years now and are a favorite amidst A-listers. Olivia Rodrigo, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez have all rocked the style in the past, but Stewart’s ensuring the look isn’t going anywhere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The style is heralded for its versatility. While you can easily recreate Stewart’s wispy messy bun, you can also pin the curtain bangs back or keep things low key by wearing the whole look with all of your hair down. If you’re in the mood to change up your hair without undergoing a massive overhaul of your whole vibe, you should definitely take a page out of Stewart’s book and get the uber-trendy curtain bangs.