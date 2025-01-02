Brewed It For Ya

I Tried Starbucks' Winter Menu & Found That *New* Me Espresso

The Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado is very similar to Sabrina Carpenter’s drink.

by Rachel Chapman

New year, new me espresso. To help fuel your 2025, Starbucks is introducing its first-ever cortado drinks *and* bringing back some fan-fave flavors from seasons past.

The all-new winter 2025 beverages, available starting Friday, Jan. 3, include the Cortado ($5), which is equal parts espresso and milk. The standard Spanish caffeinated beverage is in between a flat white (more milk) and macchiato (more espresso), with a balanced blend of the two.

Though you can always customize your sip with different syrups and flavors, Starbucks is spicing things up with its own Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado ($6). The sweetened and non-dairy version comes with steamed oat milk, brown sugar syrup, and a sprinkling of cinnamon on top. It has the same elements of Sabrina Carpenter’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso at Dunkin’, which is a limited-time iced espresso drink with brown sugar and oat milk.

Along with the cortado, Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte ($6) and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew ($6) are returning on Friday (but only for the winter season, so get ‘em while you can). As Elite Daily’s resident coffee connoisseur, I got to try the two new cortados, as well as the beloved Pistachio Latte, before the winter 2025 menu drop, and here’s my honest review of all three:

The Cortado

The balance of milk and espresso made this a really smooth sip. I tend to prefer macchiatos because I like having more espresso than milk, so I was worried that the cortado might be too light in flavor — but that wasn’t the case at all.

It was a bit foamy, but I didn’t feel like I was cheated out of my coffee (which is how I feel whenever I order a cappuccino). Plus, the equal parts milk and espresso made this a less acidic sip, which is really nice for sipping on first thing in the morning.

Don’t expect anything too exciting flavor-wise, though. At the end of the day, this is just steamed milk and espresso.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado

If you’re looking for something exciting, I would suggest trying the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado. This is a cinnamon sugar-flavored version of Starbucks’ new cortado, and my favorite of all the winter menu drinks I tried.

The brown sugar syrup and cinnamon on top really elevated the espresso, making this a creamier sip. For a dupe of Dunkin’s Sabrina Carpenter drink, order an iced version of the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado. Now, *that’s* that me espresso.

Rating: 5 out of 5

The Pistachio Latte

The Pistachio Latte ($6) is a returning menu item for 2025, but this was my first time trying it. As a fan of pistachios, I had high expectations since this is a fan fave. Even though I really enjoyed the pistachio flavor, it was a bit too sweet for me.

This tasted more like warm pistachio ice cream than like you’re eating nuts with your coffee. I did get the hot version, which is typically sweeter, so maybe that probably tipped the scales a bit. When I got home, I added some ice to water down the flavor and really enjoyed that version more.

If I were to order this again, I would get an iced pistachio latte, but what I really want to try next is a chai with a pistachio cream cold foam.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

In addition to the new drinks, Starbucks is introducing a Spicy Falafel Pocket, which might be a great savory snack to go along with such a creamy sip.