Happy New Year, Starbucks fans. Starbucks rolled out its winter 2022 menu on Jan. 4, and the coffee giant is ringing in the new year with an old favorite: the Pistachio Latte. After making a great first impression last year, the Pistachio Latte is back for round two. But in case you didn’t get to taste the cozy season classic in 2021, let’s break down what’s in Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte before you try the sweet and salty sip.

ICYMI, Starbucks officially marked the start of the new year with a winter 2022 menu filled with returning favorites like Meatless Mondays, Iced Shaken Espresso, and the Pistachio Latte. For those who don’t know, the Pistachio Latte, which debuted in stores on Jan. 5, 2021, was inspired by a popular Starbucks Reserve sip that launched in 2019 to celebrate the opening of Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery in Chicago. The OG Pistachio Latte is made with pistachio-infused milk, a hint of orange zest, and a sprinkle of pistachio topping.

It was such a hit, the Starbucks research and development team found a way to make it more accessible to all Starbucks customers with the debut of the Pistachio Latte in 2021. The fast fan-favorite is back for winter 2022, and it starts with a base of Starbucks’ Signature Espresso and steamed milk. What gives it a sweet and salty vibe is the pistachio flavoring, which comes from a pistachio sauce made with actual ground pistachios, cocoa butter, and other natural flavors. The latte is then topped off with a rich salted brown butter topping. Aren’t you glad this sip made the leap from the Reserve Roastery to your local ‘Bucks?

Order one soon to get a taste, though, because the Pistachio Latte is only available through the winter while supplies last. You can order the seasonal drink hot, iced, or as a frappuccino blended beverage, which means there are plenty of ways to enjoy the seasonal beverage before its limited run is up.

Oh, and if you were doing it all for the ‘Gram and wondering why a green-hued pistachio results in a brown sip, that's because the nut's coloring comes from chlorophyll. The pistachio "loses its color when the pigment breaks down during processing, making the Pistachio ­­Latte’s sauce an almond color which is then added to (brown) coffee," according to a Starbucks press release.

Along with the return of the Pistachio Latte, the winter 2022 menu also includes $2 off your Impossible Breakfast Sandwich every Monday in January, the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, and more.

If you choose to order your Pistachio Latte in person, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.