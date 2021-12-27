Score $2 Off Starbuck’s Impossible Breakfast Sandwich Every Monday In January

January is about to be a big month for vegetarian Starbucks stans: Meatless Mondays are almost here, and they come with a deal. That’s right — The popular promotion is back to help you score an Impossible Breakfast Sandwich with a $2 discourn all January 2022. Here’s how you can get your hands on your very own discounted breakfast sandwich with Starbucks’ Meatless Mondays 2022 deal.

Mondays are about to go from drab to fab, thanks to the Meatless Monday promo from Starbucks. Every Monday from Jan. 3, 2022 to Jan. 31 2022, Starbucks lovers can grab an Impossible Breakfast Sandwich for $2 off the original price while supplies last. Served on a sesame ciabatta bun, the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich is made with Impossible plant-based sausage combined with a cage-free fried egg and aged cheddar cheese. It’s just like the real thing, but way better. Impossible Breakfast Sandwiches are usually priced between $5.25 and $5.75, which means you’re looking at upwards of a 40% discount.

This deal (and this sandwich) is too good to pass up, and lucky for you there are three different ways you can secure your meatless meal. The $2 discount will be offered both in-stores and on the Starbucks app, so you can switch up your pick-up process based on how you’re feeling each week.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Plus, for the first time ever, the month-long promo will also be redeemable through Starbucks Delivers on the Uber Eats app, which means there’s basically no reason for you to skip this deal, even if you’re not meat-free. Just a heads up, though: The deal can’t be combined with any other offers, discounts, or promotions.

Make the New Year’s celebrations last all month long with Meatless Mondays at Starbucks. But before you redeem your discount in person, be sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.