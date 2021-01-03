Starbucks is gifting vegetarians or those who simply want to cut back on their consumption of meat a sweet promotion to kick off the new year. Starting on Jan. 4, Starbucks' January 2021 Meatless Mondays $2 off deal will run through the end of the month to help you save on your favorite plant-based menu items. From the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to a flavorful Southwest wrap, here are all the meat-free offerings you can save on.

Starting on Jan. 4 through Jan. 25, customers can head to U.S. Starbucks locations every Monday to score almost half off their meat-free breakfast sandwich or wrap of choice. Available at participating locations while supplies last, the $2 off offer includes Starbucks' Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, which features a plant-based sausage patty paired with a cage-free fried egg and aged cheddar cheese which is all sandwiched between two warm slices of artisanal ciabatta bread. Prices vary by location and tend to range from $4.95 to $5.25, meaning you could potentially get up to 40% off this morning meal.

Other offerings that are part of the deal include the toasted Spinach Feta and Egg White Wrap — which normally costs between $3.95 to $4.45 and features cage-free egg whites, spinach, feta cheese, and tomatoes inside a warm whole-wheat wrap — in addition to a Southwest Veggie Wrap. This flavorful choice, which normally retails for between $5.45 and $5.95, combines cage-free scrambled eggs, black beans, and sous vide-cooked potatoes topped with Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and jalapeño cream cheese. It's all wrapped in a salsa tortilla for an offering that packs plenty of flavor and a hint of heat.

Plus, there's no limit on how many times you can take advantage of this offer. However, you unfortunately won't be able to redeem the $2 off via Uber Eats Delivery, meaning you'll have to make your order on the Starbucks app, online, or in-store and go in to pick it up.

When heading into a Starbucks to pick up your order, keep in mind the the company's coronavirus guidelines as well as the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11 to keep yourself and others safe. Try to opt for pick-up to minimize your contact with others and always wear a face mask. Practice social distancing as much as possible when in store, and make sure to wash your hands after leaving Starbucks or handling any packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.